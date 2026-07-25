KBC Group NV Sells 42,161 Shares of Paycom Software, Inc. $PAYC

KBC Group NV lessened its stake in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC - Free Report) by 64.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,408 shares of the software maker's stock after selling 42,161 shares during the period. KBC Group NV's holdings in Paycom Software were worth $2,845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Willis Investment Counsel grew its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 122.2% in the fourth quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 22,100 shares of the software maker's stock worth $3,522,000 after purchasing an additional 12,156 shares during the last quarter. Berkeley Inc increased its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 47.5% in the fourth quarter. Berkeley Inc now owns 40,794 shares of the software maker's stock worth $6,501,000 after buying an additional 13,140 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Paycom Software during the 4th quarter valued at $1,911,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Paycom Software by 1,151.4% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 170,854 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $27,227,000 after buying an additional 157,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in Paycom Software by 230.9% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 341,286 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $54,387,000 after buying an additional 238,155 shares during the last quarter. 87.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Paycom Software Price Performance

Shares of Paycom Software stock opened at $145.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a PE ratio of 16.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $136.71 and a 200 day moving average of $133.26. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $104.90 and a 52 week high of $248.95.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The software maker reported $3.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.99 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $571.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $564.37 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 28.34% and a net margin of 22.44%.The firm's revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 9.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Paycom Software Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th were given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 26th. Paycom Software's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.34%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PAYC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $154.00 to $149.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 26th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Paycom Software from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Paycom Software from $210.00 to $183.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Paycom Software currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $159.75.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PAYC

Paycom Software Profile

Paycom Software, Inc NYSE: PAYC is a cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software provider that delivers an end-to-end solution for human resources, payroll, talent acquisition, time and labor management, and talent management. Its single-database platform enables organizations to process payroll, track time, administer benefits, and manage recruiting and employee development through a unified system. Paycom's software is designed to streamline administrative tasks, improve data accuracy, and provide real-time reporting and analytics to support strategic HR decisions.

The company's core offerings include payroll processing with built-in tax compliance, employee self-service functionality, automated time tracking, and customizable talent acquisition tools that allow employers to create and post job requisitions, screen candidates, and conduct onboarding electronically.

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