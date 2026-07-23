KBC Group NV Sells 497,332 Shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. $HOOD

KBC Group NV trimmed its position in shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD - Free Report) by 77.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 146,881 shares of the company's stock after selling 497,332 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV's holdings in Robinhood Markets were worth $10,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 152.6% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 240 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC boosted its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 527.8% during the fourth quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC now owns 226 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Elyxium Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Robinhood Markets during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Swiss RE Ltd. bought a new position in Robinhood Markets in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors own 93.27% of the company's stock.

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Trending Headlines about Robinhood Markets

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Insider Activity at Robinhood Markets

In related news, insider Steven M. Quirk sold 19,377 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.96, for a total transaction of $2,324,464.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 62,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,510,935.52. This trade represents a 23.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.68, for a total transaction of $836,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 481,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,283,217.28. The trade was a 2.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 680,000 shares of company stock valued at $55,306,560 and sold 587,875 shares valued at $62,602,915. Company insiders own 13.48% of the company's stock.

Robinhood Markets Stock Down 1.8%

Shares of Robinhood Markets stock opened at $104.48 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $95.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.47, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 2.33. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.51 and a 52 week high of $153.86.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Robinhood Markets had a return on equity of 21.39% and a net margin of 41.12%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HOOD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Citizens Jmp restated a "market outperform" rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $121.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Robinhood Markets from $113.00 to $92.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Twenty-one analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $122.22.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on HOOD

Robinhood Markets Company Profile

Robinhood Markets, Inc NASDAQ: HOOD is a U.S.-based financial services company best known for its mobile-first brokerage platform that aims to "democratize finance for all." Founded in 2013 by Vladimir Tenev and Baiju Bhatt and headquartered in Menlo Park, California, the company built early traction by offering commission-free trading and a simplified user experience that attracted a large base of retail investors.

Robinhood's core products and services include a mobile app and web platform for trading U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD - Free Report).

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