KBC Group NV Sells 56,748 Shares of Trex Company, Inc. $TREX

KBC Group NV trimmed its position in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX - Free Report) by 95.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,956 shares of the construction company's stock after selling 56,748 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV's holdings in Trex were worth $104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TREX. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in Trex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. bought a new position in Trex in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in Trex in the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in Trex by 91.8% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Trex by 662.3% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,517 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318 shares during the last quarter. 95.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TREX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Trex in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Trex from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an "underperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Trex from a "peer perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Trex from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Trex from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $47.88.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Trex

Trex Price Performance

Shares of Trex stock opened at $42.20 on Wednesday. Trex Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.77 and a fifty-two week high of $68.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.84, a P/E/G ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.61. The company's 50 day moving average price is $39.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.89.

Trex (NYSE:TREX - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The construction company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.05. Trex had a net margin of 16.22% and a return on equity of 20.29%. The firm had revenue of $161.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Trex Company, Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Trex Company Profile

Trex Company, Inc is a leading manufacturer of wood-alternative decking and railing systems designed for residential and commercial outdoor living environments. The company's core offerings feature composite decking products made from a proprietary blend of recycled wood fibers and plastic film, which deliver enhanced durability, resistance to rot and insect damage, and low maintenance compared to traditional wood. Trex also provides matching railing, lighting, fencing and cladding solutions that allow customers to create cohesive, high-performance outdoor spaces.

Trex's product portfolio is organized into multiple performance tiers, including premium, mid-range and value-oriented lines.

Further Reading

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