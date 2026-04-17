KBC Group NV Trims Holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation $CTSH

KBC Group NV trimmed its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH - Free Report) by 28.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 792,789 shares of the information technology service provider's stock after selling 321,051 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV owned about 0.16% of Cognizant Technology Solutions worth $65,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Unison Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 30,095 shares of the information technology service provider's stock worth $2,498,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak raised its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.6% in the third quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak now owns 24,785 shares of the information technology service provider's stock worth $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Haven Private LLC raised its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.9% in the third quarter. Haven Private LLC now owns 8,451 shares of the information technology service provider's stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,535 shares of the information technology service provider's stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Uncommon Cents Investing LLC grew its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.0% during the third quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 8,400 shares of the information technology service provider's stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Up 0.2%

Cognizant Technology Solutions stock opened at $60.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation has a 52 week low of $57.39 and a 52 week high of $87.03. The business's 50-day moving average price is $63.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.32. The firm has a market cap of $28.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.98.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The information technology service provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.03. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 10.56%.The company had revenue of $5.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.31 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. Cognizant Technology Solutions's quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Cognizant Technology Solutions has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.560-5.700 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 18th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 18th. This is an increase from Cognizant Technology Solutions's previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. Cognizant Technology Solutions's dividend payout ratio is 29.01%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, insider Surya Gummadi sold 1,728 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.06, for a total value of $143,527.68. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 25,641 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,129,741.46. This trade represents a 6.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.32% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on CTSH. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a "positive" rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Mizuho set a $87.00 target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Monday, February 9th. Berenberg Bank set a $107.00 target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $72.00 target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, April 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and thirteen have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $85.47.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions NASDAQ: CTSH is a global professional services company that provides information technology, consulting and business process services to large enterprises. Its core offerings include digital engineering, application development and maintenance, cloud migration and managed services, data analytics and artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, and industry-specific solutions. Cognizant works with clients to design and implement technology-enabled transformations that address customer experience, operational efficiency and new product and service delivery.

Founded in the 1990s and headquartered in Teaneck, New Jersey, Cognizant has grown into a multinational organization with delivery centers and operations across the Americas, Europe, and Asia.

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