KBC Group NV Trims Holdings in Humana Inc. $HUM

KBC Group NV lowered its position in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM - Free Report) by 27.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,718 shares of the insurance provider's stock after selling 11,584 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV's holdings in Humana were worth $5,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HUM. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Humana by 1,880.0% during the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 99 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its stake in Humana by 54.4% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 105 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Fideuram Asset Management Ireland dac purchased a new position in Humana during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Reflection Asset Management purchased a new position in Humana during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Humana by 114.1% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 152 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. 92.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Humana Trading Down 0.8%

NYSE HUM opened at $394.37 on Friday. Humana Inc. has a one year low of $163.11 and a one year high of $428.88. The company's 50 day moving average price is $362.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $264.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.18, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.71.

Humana (NYSE:HUM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $10.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.97 by $0.34. Humana had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The company had revenue of $39.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $11.58 earnings per share. Humana's revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. Humana has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.000- EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 9.46 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HUM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and set a $254.00 price objective (up from $182.00) on shares of Humana in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Humana from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Humana from an "outperform" rating to an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Humana from $214.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Humana from a "buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $327.17.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Humana

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc NYSE: HUM is a health insurance company headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky, that primarily serves individuals and groups across the United States. The company is best known for its Medicare business, offering Medicare Advantage plans and prescription drug (Part D) coverage, alongside a range of commercial and employer-sponsored group health plans. Humana's products are designed to cover medical, behavioral health and pharmacy needs for members, with particular emphasis on seniors and Medicare-eligible populations.

In addition to traditional insurance products, Humana provides care-management and wellness services intended to support chronic-condition management, preventive care and care coordination.

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