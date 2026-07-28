KBR, Inc. $KBR Shares Bought by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR - Free Report) by 296.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 140,197 shares of the construction company's stock after acquiring an additional 104,834 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia owned 0.11% of KBR worth $5,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KBR. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of KBR by 89.8% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 611 shares of the construction company's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in KBR by 432.5% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 607 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in KBR by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its position in KBR by 101,600.0% during the third quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,017 shares of the construction company's stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in KBR during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. 97.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on KBR shares. Bank of America reduced their target price on KBR from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 20th. UBS Group dropped their price target on KBR from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of KBR in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on KBR from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded KBR from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $52.62.

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Insider Activity at KBR

In other news, Director Thaer Lewis Von purchased 3,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.77 per share, for a total transaction of $92,310.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 10,358 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $318,715.66. This trade represents a 40.77% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Carlos A. Sabater bought 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.47 per share, for a total transaction of $470,815.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 35,705 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,159,341.35. This trade represents a 68.38% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 29,875 shares of company stock worth $945,160. Company insiders own 1.15% of the company's stock.

KBR Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:KBR opened at $36.82 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 11.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. KBR, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.94 and a 12 month high of $52.23.

KBR (NYSE:KBR - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. KBR had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 33.92%. The business's revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. KBR has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.870-4.220 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that KBR, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

KBR Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. KBR's dividend payout ratio is currently 21.09%.

KBR Profile

KBR, Inc is a global engineering, procurement, construction and services (EPC&S) company headquartered in Houston, Texas. The firm delivers integrated solutions and technologies across the full project lifecycle for customers in the energy, government, industrial and infrastructure sectors. Its offerings span feasibility studies, front-end engineering design, detailed design, procurement, fabrication, construction, commissioning and operations support.

The company is organized into business segments that include Energy Solutions, which focuses on oil and gas processing, liquefied natural gas (LNG) facilities and petrochemical plants; Government Solutions, providing logistics, sustainment, training and mission support for defense, intelligence and civilian agencies; and Sustainable Technology, delivering chemical process technologies, water treatment and lower-carbon fuels expertise.

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