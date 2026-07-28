KCM Investment Advisors LLC Has $13.25 Million Stake in Abbott Laboratories $ABT

KCM Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT - Free Report) by 11.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 129,053 shares of the healthcare product maker's stock after selling 16,437 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC's holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $13,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth approximately $180,510,000. Excelsior Advisor Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 12.3% in the first quarter. Excelsior Advisor Network LLC now owns 2,614 shares of the healthcare product maker's stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 21.7% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 10,262 shares of the healthcare product maker's stock worth $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 1,828 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 994.2% during the first quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC now owns 23,995 shares of the healthcare product maker's stock worth $2,463,000 after acquiring an additional 21,802 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Chip Partners LLC raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Blue Chip Partners LLC now owns 208,691 shares of the healthcare product maker's stock valued at $21,426,000 after purchasing an additional 2,287 shares during the last quarter. 75.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Abbott Laboratories Price Performance

NYSE:ABT opened at $104.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $91.95 and a 200-day moving average of $100.99. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $81.97 and a 52 week high of $137.49. The company has a market capitalization of $182.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.85, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.61.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.03. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 17.65%. The business had revenue of $12.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $12.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Abbott Laboratories has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.380-1.46 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 5.450-5.60 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 15th. Abbott Laboratories's dividend payout ratio is currently 81.55%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ABT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Leerink Partners reduced their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $119.00 to $106.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Friday, July 17th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $158.00 to $135.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $121.00 to $113.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered Abbott Laboratories from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $118.61.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ABT

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories is a global healthcare company headquartered in Abbott Park, Illinois, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of medical products and services. Founded in 1888, Abbott operates through multiple business areas that focus on diagnostics, medical devices, nutritionals and established pharmaceuticals. The company supplies hospitals, clinics, laboratories, retailers and direct-to-consumer channels with products intended to diagnose, treat and manage a wide range of health conditions.

In diagnostics, Abbott provides laboratory and point-of-care testing platforms and assays used to detect infectious diseases, chronic conditions and biomarkers; its Alinity family of instruments and rapid-test solutions are examples of this capability.

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