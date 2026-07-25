KE Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR $BEKE Shares Sold by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC decreased its position in KE Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR (NYSE:BEKE - Free Report) by 22.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 282,933 shares of the company's stock after selling 83,552 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC's holdings in KE were worth $4,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BEKE. Bayforest Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in KE during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of KE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of KE by 330.2% in the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,280 shares of the company's stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of KE by 254.4% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,910 shares of the company's stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 2,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of KE by 145.1% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,812 shares of the company's stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 2,257 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.34% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of KE in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Wall Street Zen upgraded KE from a "sell" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised KE from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Griffin Securities set a $24.40 target price on shares of KE in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of KE in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $23.07.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on KE

KE Stock Down 1.3%

BEKE stock opened at $15.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.77 and a beta of -0.33. KE Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR has a 52 week low of $13.81 and a 52 week high of $20.98. The company's 50-day moving average price is $16.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

KE Company Profile

KE Holdings Inc NYSE: BEKE is a technology-driven real estate services company that operates an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and related services in mainland China. The company provides consumer-facing property listing marketplaces alongside a broad network of offline brokerage offices and agents, aiming to facilitate sales, rentals and new-home transactions for individual and institutional clients.

The company’s offerings span property listings for new and resale homes, rental listings, brokerage representation and transaction facilitation.

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