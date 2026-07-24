Keebeck Wealth Management Cuts Position in TE Connectivity Ltd. $TEL

Keebeck Wealth Management trimmed its position in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL - Free Report) by 57.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,659 shares of the electronics maker's stock after selling 11,642 shares during the period. Keebeck Wealth Management's holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $1,810,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TEL. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in TE Connectivity by 189.6% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 194 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 54.6% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 184 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 91.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on TEL. Weiss Ratings raised shares of TE Connectivity from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on TE Connectivity from $244.00 to $240.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. HSBC lowered TE Connectivity from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $234.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Zacks Research downgraded TE Connectivity from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, UBS Group restated a "buy" rating and set a $241.00 price target on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $251.15.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on TEL

Trending Headlines about TE Connectivity

Here are the key news stories impacting TE Connectivity this week:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 9,400 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $2,021,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 25,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,584,840. This represents a 26.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

TE Connectivity Trading Down 0.7%

TEL opened at $198.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.88. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $205.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $215.09. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a one year low of $190.27 and a one year high of $252.56. The stock has a market cap of $58.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.17.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The electronics maker reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.09. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 24.59% and a net margin of 15.61%.The firm had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.27 EPS. TE Connectivity's quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. TE Connectivity has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 3.050-3.050 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 11.31 EPS for the current year.

TE Connectivity Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 21st. TE Connectivity's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.59%.

TE Connectivity Profile

TE Connectivity NYSE: TEL is a global industrial technology company that designs and manufactures connectivity and sensor solutions used to enable the flow of power and data in a wide range of applications. Its product portfolio includes electrical connectors, cable and wire harness assemblies, sensors, relays and switches, fiber-optic and coaxial interconnects, and other passive and active components that provide mechanical and electrical connections in complex systems.

The company's products and engineered solutions serve diverse end markets such as automotive and transportation, industrial equipment, data communications and networks, aerospace and defense, medical devices, and energy.

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