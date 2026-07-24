Keebeck Wealth Management Cuts Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN

Keebeck Wealth Management lowered its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN - Free Report) by 24.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,876 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 6,933 shares during the period. Keebeck Wealth Management's holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $4,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. High Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Advocate Investing Services LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Ares Financial Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Cornerstone Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company's stock.

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Key Stories Impacting Texas Instruments

Here are the key news stories impacting Texas Instruments this week:

Positive Sentiment: Texas Instruments beat Q2 estimates, reporting EPS of $2.14 on revenue of $5.46 billion, with sales up 22.8% year over year and net income rising sharply. Article Title

Texas Instruments beat Q2 estimates, reporting EPS of $2.14 on revenue of $5.46 billion, with sales up 22.8% year over year and net income rising sharply. Positive Sentiment: Management also raised Q3 guidance above Wall Street expectations, signaling continued demand recovery in industrial, data center and automotive markets. Article Title

Management also raised Q3 guidance above Wall Street expectations, signaling continued demand recovery in industrial, data center and automotive markets. Positive Sentiment: Several analysts turned more constructive: JPMorgan raised its target to $340 with an overweight rating, TD Cowen kept a buy rating and cut its target to $340, and KeyCorp lifted its target to $400. Article Title

Several analysts turned more constructive: JPMorgan raised its target to $340 with an overweight rating, TD Cowen kept a buy rating and cut its target to $340, and KeyCorp lifted its target to $400. Positive Sentiment: Commentary around strong AI data center demand and broader semiconductor momentum is reinforcing the long-term growth narrative for TXN. Article Title

Commentary around strong AI data center demand and broader semiconductor momentum is reinforcing the long-term growth narrative for TXN. Neutral Sentiment: Texas Instruments remains part of a strong semiconductor sector rally, which may provide support, but the stock is also vulnerable to post-earnings “sell the news” behavior after a strong run. Article Title

Texas Instruments remains part of a strong semiconductor sector rally, which may provide support, but the stock is also vulnerable to post-earnings “sell the news” behavior after a strong run. Negative Sentiment: Despite the strong report, shares have slipped as investors question whether the results were already priced in after a big rally and high expectations for chip stocks. Article Title

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Instruments

In other news, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 8,838 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.41, for a total value of $2,708,051.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 37,626 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,528,982.66. This trade represents a 19.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Haviv Ilan sold 20,000 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.32, for a total value of $5,606,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 204,339 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $57,280,308.48. This trade represents a 8.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 199,143 shares of company stock worth $56,959,010. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $315.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $300.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $230.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $307.60.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN opened at $284.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 4.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $259.37 billion, a PE ratio of 43.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.32. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $152.73 and a twelve month high of $334.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $301.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $247.14.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $5.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 31.11% and a return on equity of 36.55%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. Texas Instruments has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.230-2.570 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.69 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 11th. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st will be paid a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 31st. Texas Instruments's payout ratio is currently 97.26%.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Inc NASDAQ: TXN is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, that designs and manufactures analog and embedded processing chips. The company's products are used across a wide range of end markets, including industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications and enterprise equipment. TI's business emphasizes components that condition, convert, manage and move electrical signals—capabilities that are foundational to modern electronic systems.

TI's product portfolio includes a broad array of analog integrated circuits—such as power management, amplifiers, data converters and interface devices—as well as embedded processors and microcontrollers used to control systems and run real-time applications.

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