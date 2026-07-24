Keebeck Wealth Management Raises Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Keebeck Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Free Report) by 63.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,190 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock after acquiring an additional 3,969 shares during the quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management's holdings in Tesla were worth $3,788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Networth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Chapman Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Davidson Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Tesla by 79.4% during the 4th quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 61 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial increased its position in Tesla by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Friedenthal Financial now owns 75 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prism Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 26,409 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.11, for a total transaction of $9,985,506.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 48,399 shares in the company, valued at $18,300,145.89. The trade was a 35.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 18,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,147,700. The trade was a 14.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold 32,015 shares of company stock valued at $12,383,640 over the last 90 days. 19.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TSLA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. HSBC reaffirmed a "hold" rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a "hold" rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial set a $370.00 price target on shares of Tesla and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded shares of Tesla to a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Twenty-one investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tesla presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $406.42.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Tesla

More Tesla News

Here are the key news stories impacting Tesla this week:

Positive Sentiment: Tesla reported record quarterly revenue of $28.24 billion, up 25.5% year over year, and delivered a record number of vehicles, showing the core business is still growing. Tesla Q2 Earnings Report

Tesla reported record quarterly revenue of $28.24 billion, up 25.5% year over year, and delivered a record number of vehicles, showing the core business is still growing. Positive Sentiment: Management highlighted progress in autonomous driving, Robotaxi expansion, Optimus production, and FSD adoption, which keeps the long-term AI and robotics story alive for bullish investors. Reuters Robotaxi Update

Management highlighted progress in autonomous driving, Robotaxi expansion, Optimus production, and FSD adoption, which keeps the long-term AI and robotics story alive for bullish investors. Neutral Sentiment: Some analysts still see upside from the company’s autonomy strategy and reaffirmed Buy/Hold ratings, but several also cut price targets after the earnings call, signaling a more cautious stance. Analyst Price Target Cuts

Some analysts still see upside from the company’s autonomy strategy and reaffirmed Buy/Hold ratings, but several also cut price targets after the earnings call, signaling a more cautious stance. Negative Sentiment: Tesla missed EPS estimates, posted negative free cash flow for the first time in more than two years, and confirmed about $25 billion in full-year capex, raising concerns that heavy AI/robotics spending is squeezing near-term profits and liquidity. Reuters Cash Burn and Capex

Tesla missed EPS estimates, posted negative free cash flow for the first time in more than two years, and confirmed about $25 billion in full-year capex, raising concerns that heavy AI/robotics spending is squeezing near-term profits and liquidity. Negative Sentiment: Investor reaction also turned more negative because Elon Musk emphasized spending “as fast as we can” on AI and gave few near-term details on Robotaxi timing, which made the growth story look more like a long-dated promise than an immediate profit driver. MarketWatch Investor Reaction

Tesla Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $319.69 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $297.82 and a twelve month high of $498.83. The company's 50 day moving average is $402.92 and its 200 day moving average is $403.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $1.20 trillion, a PE ratio of 296.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 1.80.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $28.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.42 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 3.88%. The business's revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc NASDAQ: TSLA is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company's stated mission is to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla's automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

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