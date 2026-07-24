Keebeck Wealth Management Takes Position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. $MSI

Keebeck Wealth Management acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 5,597 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock, valued at approximately $2,436,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Gunpowder Capital Management LLC dba Oliver Wealth Management acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 1,966.7% during the first quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 62 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 540.0% in the first quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 64 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 79 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. 84.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Motorola Solutions Stock Performance

MSI opened at $406.96 on Friday. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $408.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $424.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. The stock has a market cap of $67.56 billion, a PE ratio of 32.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.88. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $359.36 and a 1 year high of $492.22.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.70 billion. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 100.13% and a net margin of 17.61%.Motorola Solutions's quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.18 earnings per share. Motorola Solutions has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.820-3.880 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 16.870-16.990 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 15.19 EPS for the current year.

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 17th were paid a $1.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 17th. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. Motorola Solutions's payout ratio is presently 39.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Motorola Solutions from $499.00 to $503.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Monday, June 1st. Zacks Research raised Motorola Solutions from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $540.00 to $525.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $506.00 to $509.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and ten have assigned a Buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Motorola Solutions has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $504.67.

Read Our Latest Report on MSI

Motorola Solutions Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc is a provider of mission-critical communications and analytics solutions for public safety and commercial customers. The company designs, manufactures and supports a range of communications equipment and software aimed at enabling first responders, government agencies and enterprises to coordinate and operate reliably in high-pressure environments. Its offerings emphasize secure, resilient connectivity and situational awareness for organizations that require dependable voice, data and video communications.

Product lines include land mobile radio (LMR) systems and handheld and vehicle-mounted radios used by police, fire and emergency medical services; broadband push-to-talk and LTE-based solutions; command-and-control center software for incident management and records; and video security and analytics systems.

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