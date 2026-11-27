Keel Point LLC cut its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report) by 80.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 124,429 shares of the Internet television network's stock after selling 518,846 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC's holdings in Netflix were worth $8,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Netflix in the 2nd quarter worth about $24,902,221,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the second quarter valued at about $1,906,482,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in Netflix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,886,526,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,481,303,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Netflix by 194.9% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 16,111,438 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $1,121,034,000 after purchasing an additional 10,647,803 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company's stock.

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Key Headlines Impacting Netflix

Here are a few of the latest headlines about NFLX:

Positive Sentiment: A reported $380 million purchase of Radford Studio Center gives Netflix greater control over production facilities and could support its content pipeline, though it requires substantial investment. Netflix buys Radford Studios for $380 million

A reported $380 million purchase of Radford Studio Center gives Netflix greater control over production facilities and could support its content pipeline, though it requires substantial investment. Negative Sentiment: India has reportedly asked Netflix not to air a Pakistani series, creating a possible content-distribution hurdle in that market. India asks Netflix not to air Pakistani show

India has reportedly asked Netflix not to air a Pakistani series, creating a possible content-distribution hurdle in that market. Negative Sentiment: Plans for higher content spending and more live programming in 2027 have raised questions about whether Netflix can maintain margin growth. Netflix content spending and margins

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Netflix and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. TD Cowen restated a "buy" rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Seaport Research Partners set a $85.00 target price on Netflix in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Huber Research cut shares of Netflix from a "buy" rating to an "underweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-five have issued a Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Netflix presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $89.14.

View Our Latest Report on Netflix

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Spencer Neumann sold 9,253 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.15, for a total transaction of $612,085.95. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 73,787 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,881,010.05. This represents a 11.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 27,312 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.62, for a total transaction of $1,737,589.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 119,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,596,991.44. This trade represents a 18.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders sold 89,024 shares of company stock valued at $5,788,733. Insiders own 1.24% of the company's stock.

Netflix Price Performance

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $59.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $243.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.62. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.56 and a 52 week high of $109.73. The stock's fifty day moving average is $66.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The Internet television network reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.05. Netflix had a net margin of 29.69% and a return on equity of 42.69%. The company had revenue of $12.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. Netflix's revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc. is a global entertainment company that operates a subscription streaming service. Its offerings include television series, films, documentaries, animation, and other programming, including content produced under the Netflix name as well as titles licensed from third parties. The company has also expanded into games and live programming. Founded in 1997 as a DVD-by-mail rental business, Netflix launched its streaming service in 2007 and later shifted its focus toward online entertainment and original productions.

Further Reading

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