Keel Point LLC cut its position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR - Free Report) by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,553 shares of the company's stock after selling 6,498 shares during the quarter. Keel Point LLC's holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $1,600,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 0.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 189,817,693 shares of the company's stock worth $22,146,030,000 after purchasing an additional 757,322 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 104,490,468 shares of the company's stock valued at $12,190,903,000 after purchasing an additional 2,863,874 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,020,265 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,219,094,000 after buying an additional 180,486 shares during the period. Amundi grew its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 17,623,053 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,056,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1.1% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,257,866 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,196,785,000 after acquiring an additional 115,819 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.65% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In other news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 300,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.03, for a total value of $50,109,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 857,616 shares of the company's stock, valued at $143,247,600.48. The trade was a 25.92% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Ryan Taylor sold 28,155 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.10, for a total transaction of $4,451,305.50. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 438,556 shares in the company, valued at $69,335,703.60. This trade represents a 6.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,359,845 shares of company stock valued at $217,210,563. Company insiders own 9.53% of the company's stock.

Palantir Technologies News Roundup

Investors following PLTR have been watching these news items:

Positive Sentiment: Peter Thiel reportedly bought about $122 million of PLTR shares under a trading plan. The purchase may bolster investor confidence, though it was prearranged and CEO Alex Karp also sold shares during the period. The Motley Fool article: A Palantir Co-Founder Bought $122 Million of the Stock

Peter Thiel reportedly bought about $122 million of PLTR shares under a trading plan. The purchase may bolster investor confidence, though it was prearranged and CEO Alex Karp also sold shares during the period. Neutral Sentiment: Recent coverage notes that Palantir raised its 2026 growth outlook, but investors remain focused on slower bookings as a possible signal that future growth may not match headline revenue momentum. 24/7 Wall St. article: Palantir Raised Its 2026 Growth Outlook to 91%

Recent coverage notes that Palantir raised its 2026 growth outlook, but investors remain focused on slower bookings as a possible signal that future growth may not match headline revenue momentum. Negative Sentiment: Valuation remains a key risk: some commentary argues the stock leaves little room for execution missteps, while competition from AI providers such as Anthropic and concerns about bookings could weigh on sentiment. TipRanks article: Palantir Stock Has No Room for Error at This Valuation

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PLTR. Jefferies Financial Group restated an "underperform" rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. William Blair restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Palantir Technologies from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "buy" rating and set a $235.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have issued a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $216.13.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ PLTR opened at $171.78 on Friday. The stock's 50-day moving average is $182.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.40. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.37 and a fifty-two week high of $212.94. The firm has a market cap of $412.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.65.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 30.49% and a net margin of 50.34%. The company's revenue was up 95.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops platforms for integrating, managing and analyzing data. Founded in 2003, the company serves government agencies and commercial organizations that use its software to support operational decision-making and other data-intensive work. Its products include Palantir Gotham, used primarily by government and defense organizations; Palantir Foundry, which helps businesses bring together and work with operational data; and Palantir Apollo, a platform for deploying and managing software across different environments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR - Free Report).

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