Kennedy Capital Management LLC Acquires 44,026 Shares of COPT Defense Properties $CDP

Kennedy Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP - Free Report) by 20.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 263,439 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 44,026 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC owned 0.23% of COPT Defense Properties worth $7,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of COPT Defense Properties by 57.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 433,124 shares of the company's stock valued at $12,041,000 after acquiring an additional 158,400 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of COPT Defense Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $919,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of COPT Defense Properties by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 5,633 shares of the company's stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of COPT Defense Properties by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 14,115 shares of the company's stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of COPT Defense Properties by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,257,544 shares of the company's stock valued at $62,760,000 after purchasing an additional 49,303 shares in the last quarter.

COPT Defense Properties Stock Performance

COPT Defense Properties stock opened at $33.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.09. COPT Defense Properties has a 52-week low of $26.91 and a 52-week high of $34.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.49 and a beta of 0.79.

COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.34). COPT Defense Properties had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 20.10%.The company had revenue of $200.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. COPT Defense Properties has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.730-2.790 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.680-0.700 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that COPT Defense Properties will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

COPT Defense Properties Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. COPT Defense Properties's dividend payout ratio is currently 92.75%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CDP shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of COPT Defense Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Weiss Ratings raised shares of COPT Defense Properties from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of COPT Defense Properties in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of COPT Defense Properties from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on COPT Defense Properties from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $35.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on COPT Defense Properties

Insider Transactions at COPT Defense Properties

In other COPT Defense Properties news, Director Robert L. Denton sold 3,922 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.38, for a total transaction of $126,994.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 3,803 shares in the company, valued at $123,141.14. This represents a 50.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About COPT Defense Properties

COPT Defense Properties NYSE: CDP is a real estate investment trust organized to own, lease and manage healthcare and life science facilities serving the United States federal government, with a particular focus on Department of Defense and Veterans Affairs tenants. The company was formed in 2016 through a spin-off from Corporate Office Properties Trust, enabling it to concentrate exclusively on medical office buildings and specialized research facilities situated on or near military and federal research campuses.

The company's portfolio comprises purpose-built, Class A medical office and outpatient specialty clinics, as well as life science laboratories.

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