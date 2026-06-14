Kennedy Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. $HALO

Kennedy Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO - Free Report) by 13.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 433,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after purchasing an additional 50,209 shares during the period. Halozyme Therapeutics comprises 0.6% of Kennedy Capital Management LLC's holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Kennedy Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.37% of Halozyme Therapeutics worth $29,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 3,118.2% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 354 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC grew its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 51.5% during the fourth quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 365 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 107.7% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 511 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 152.5% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 616 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Finally, Wexford Capital LP bought a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $70,000. 97.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Halozyme Therapeutics Trading Down 1.7%

NASDAQ:HALO opened at $69.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.88. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $67.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.76. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.06 and a 1 year high of $82.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.81, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 2.33.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $376.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $358.60 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 187.91% and a net margin of 23.13%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 42.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. Halozyme Therapeutics has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.750-8.250 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 7.54 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Helen Torley sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.07, for a total value of $690,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 767,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,030,564.60. This trade represents a 1.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Bernadette Connaughton sold 1,625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.21, for a total value of $107,591.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 43,669 shares in the company, valued at $2,891,324.49. This trade represents a 3.59% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 93,250 shares of company stock worth $6,299,746 in the last quarter. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on HALO shares. UBS Group reissued a "buy" rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. TD Cowen reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Wall Street Zen raised Halozyme Therapeutics from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $96.00 to $93.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised Halozyme Therapeutics from a "hold (c)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $81.60.

View Our Latest Stock Report on HALO

Halozyme Therapeutics Profile

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company headquartered in San Diego, California, that specializes in the development and commercialization of novel drug-delivery technologies. Founded in 1998, Halozyme focuses on enabling subcutaneous administration of biologic therapies through its proprietary platforms. The company's core mission is to improve patient access and convenience while maintaining efficacy and safety profiles comparable to or better than traditional routes of administration.

The company's flagship technology, ENHANZE®, is based on recombinant human hyaluronidase PH20 (rHuPH20), an enzyme that transiently degrades hyaluronan in the extracellular matrix.

Further Reading

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