Kennedy Capital Management LLC Has $10.23 Million Stake in Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. $LTH

Kennedy Capital Management LLC increased its position in Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH - Free Report) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 384,730 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 34,764 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC owned about 0.17% of Life Time Group worth $10,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Life Time Group by 144.5% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the company's stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new stake in Life Time Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Life Time Group by 201.6% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,499 shares of the company's stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Life Time Group by 74.8% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,862 shares of the company's stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Life Time Group by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,119 shares of the company's stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.40% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LTH shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Life Time Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on shares of Life Time Group from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Life Time Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "neutral" rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Life Time Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Life Time Group in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $40.30.

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Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Partners Group Private Equity sold 747,178 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.46, for a total transaction of $23,506,219.88. Following the transaction, the insider owned 2,431,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,485,646.38. This trade represents a 23.51% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John Kristofer Galashan sold 4,991,749 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.46, for a total transaction of $157,040,423.54. Following the sale, the director directly owned 16,242,383 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $510,985,369.18. This represents a 23.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,876,110 shares of company stock worth $854,609,979. 13.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Life Time Group Stock Down 0.2%

Life Time Group stock opened at $34.23 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.55. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $30.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.14 and a 1-year high of $35.33.

Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $788.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $787.65 million. Life Time Group had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 10.10%. Life Time Group's revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Life Time Group Profile

Life Time Group NYSE: LTH is a premier operator of health, fitness and lifestyle centers across North America. The company's core business encompasses the development, ownership and management of premium athletic resorts that integrate state-of-the-art fitness facilities, group exercise studios, indoor and outdoor pools, running tracks, and spa and salon services. In addition to its brick-and-mortar clubs, Life Time offers a digital platform featuring on-demand and live-streamed workouts, personalized training programs and nutrition guidance, enabling members to pursue their wellness goals both at home and on the go.

Founded in 1992 and headquartered in Chanhassen, Minnesota, Life Time has grown from a single Minnesota health club into a network of more than 160 locations across the United States and Canada.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH - Free Report).

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