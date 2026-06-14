Kennedy Capital Management LLC Has $18.65 Million Stake in Performance Food Group Company $PFGC

Kennedy Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Performance Food Group Company (NYSE:PFGC - Free Report) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 207,351 shares of the food distribution company's stock after buying an additional 14,173 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC owned about 0.13% of Performance Food Group worth $18,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Torren Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in shares of Performance Food Group in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 132.9% in the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 587 shares of the food distribution company's stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 440.2% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 659 shares of the food distribution company's stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Performance Food Group in the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.87% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Hugh Patrick Hatcher sold 3,000 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.54, for a total value of $283,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 44,655 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,221,683.70. This trade represents a 6.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider A Brent King sold 3,518 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $351,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 50,371 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,037,100. This trade represents a 6.53% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,731 shares of company stock valued at $1,916,460. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PFGC. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Performance Food Group in a report on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Research upgraded Performance Food Group from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Barclays increased their target price on Performance Food Group from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $123.00 target price on shares of Performance Food Group in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Performance Food Group from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $119.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Performance Food Group

Performance Food Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PFGC opened at $104.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $92.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.34. Performance Food Group Company has a 1-year low of $80.82 and a 1-year high of $109.05. The stock has a market cap of $16.37 billion, a PE ratio of 49.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.93.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The food distribution company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.03. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 0.49%.The firm had revenue of $16.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. The business's revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Performance Food Group Company will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Performance Food Group

Performance Food Group Company NYSE: PFGC is a leading foodservice distribution company headquartered in Richmond, Virginia. The company operates through multiple segments, offering a broad range of products including fresh, frozen and dry foods, as well as non-food items such as supplies, paper goods and equipment. Performance Food Group serves a diverse customer base that encompasses independent and multi-unit restaurants, healthcare facilities, hospitality venues, schools, and other institutional customers.

Through its national broadline division, Performance Food Group provides next-day delivery of products sourced from both company-owned processing facilities and third-party suppliers.

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