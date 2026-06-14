Kennedy Capital Management LLC Has $19.88 Million Stock Position in Kite Realty Group Trust $KRG

Kennedy Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG - Free Report) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 829,404 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after purchasing an additional 53,490 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.38% of Kite Realty Group Trust worth $19,881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 18,058 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,926 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Arax Advisory Partners grew its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 182.0% in the 4th quarter. Arax Advisory Partners now owns 1,125 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 118.4% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,365 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Corp grew its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 56.5% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 2,100 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.81% of the company's stock.

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Kite Realty Group Trust Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of Kite Realty Group Trust stock opened at $29.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.86. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 12-month low of $20.86 and a 12-month high of $29.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.03.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). Kite Realty Group Trust had a net margin of 34.74% and a return on equity of 9.21%. The company had revenue of $200.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.37 million. Kite Realty Group Trust has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.060-2.120 EPS. Research analysts expect that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kite Realty Group Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.0%. Kite Realty Group Trust's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their target price on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group reissued a "neutral" rating and issued a $28.00 price target (up from $25.00) on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a report on Monday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Citigroup reissued a "neutral" rating and issued a $27.00 price target (up from $24.00) on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $29.00 price target (up from $28.00) on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $27.43.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on KRG

About Kite Realty Group Trust

Kite Realty Group Trust NYSE: KRG is a real estate investment trust that specializes in the ownership, development and management of open-air retail real estate. Headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana, the company focuses on acquiring, developing and operating community and neighborhood shopping centers, as well as mixed-use properties that accommodate national, regional and local retailers.

Established in 1994, Kite Realty has grown its portfolio through strategic development projects, targeted acquisitions and selective dispositions.

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