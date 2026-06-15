Kennedy Capital Management LLC Has $9.56 Million Position in Reliance, Inc. $RS

Kennedy Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS - Free Report) by 41.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,103 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 23,176 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Reliance worth $9,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Entropy Technologies LP raised its position in shares of Reliance by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 6,401 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $1,849,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Reliance by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 155,861 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $45,024,000 after acquiring an additional 19,434 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Reliance during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reliance during the fourth quarter worth $176,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Reliance by 87.3% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 118 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.26% of the company's stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Reliance news, CFO Arthur Ajemyan sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.12, for a total value of $1,253,420.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 16,840 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,030,740.80. This represents a 17.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.40% of the company's stock.

Reliance Trading Up 0.1%

NYSE:RS opened at $413.65 on Monday. Reliance, Inc. has a 1-year low of $260.31 and a 1-year high of $417.25. The business's 50-day moving average price is $359.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $326.51. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.98, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.95.

Reliance (NYSE:RS - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.63 by $0.53. Reliance had a return on equity of 11.37% and a net margin of 5.42%.The firm had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.77 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. Reliance has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 5.150-5.350 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Reliance, Inc. will post 19.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Reliance Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd were paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. Reliance's dividend payout ratio is presently 32.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Reliance from $343.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Reliance from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Reliance from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 11th. Seaport Research Partners boosted their target price on Reliance from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Reliance from $341.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $357.83.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Reliance

Reliance Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co NYSE: RS is a leading metals service center company that distributes and processes a broad array of metal products. The company offers cut-to-length, shearing, blanking, sawing, bending, machining and value-added services for carbon and alloy steel, stainless steel, aluminum, brass, titanium and specialty metal alloys. Its products serve diverse end markets, including energy, infrastructure, general manufacturing, transportation, aerospace and defense.

Founded in 1939 in Los Angeles, Reliance Steel & Aluminum has grown through a combination of organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

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