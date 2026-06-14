Kennedy Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Ducommun Incorporated $DCO

Kennedy Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO - Free Report) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 262,003 shares of the aerospace company's stock after selling 25,295 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.75% of Ducommun worth $24,924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ducommun by 618.8% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 345 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ducommun during the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ducommun during the 4th quarter valued at $95,000. Danske Bank A S purchased a new stake in Ducommun in the 4th quarter worth $111,000. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co purchased a new stake in Ducommun in the 2nd quarter worth $145,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.15% of the company's stock.

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Ducommun Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSE DCO opened at $164.69 on Friday. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $144.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.78 and a beta of 1.06. Ducommun Incorporated has a 12-month low of $76.02 and a 12-month high of $167.88.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The aerospace company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $209.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $199.61 million. Ducommun had a negative net margin of 4.11% and a positive return on equity of 8.41%. The business's revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ducommun Incorporated will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DCO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Ducommun from $134.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Ducommun from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday. B. Riley Financial raised their price target on Ducommun from $155.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Citigroup raised their price target on Ducommun from $141.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Ducommun from $136.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $162.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on DCO

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Jerry L. Redondo sold 5,682 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.36, for a total transaction of $877,073.52. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 62,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,575,568.24. This represents a 8.39% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, VP Rajiv A. Tata sold 1,612 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $233,740.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 33,171 shares in the company, valued at $4,809,795. This represents a 4.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,883 shares of company stock worth $1,200,336. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ducommun Profile

Ducommun Incorporated, through its Electronics and Structures segments, provides engineered products and integrated systems for the global aerospace, defense and space markets. The Electronics segment focuses on high-reliability electronic assemblies, cable and wire harnesses, connector systems and harsh environment electronics for flight-critical applications. In the Structures segment, Ducommun manufactures complex metallic and composite components such as flight control surfaces, skin panels, heat exchangers and other aerostructures for commercial and military platforms.

Founded in 1849 in California as a hardware and stagecoach parts supplier, Ducommun expanded into aerospace manufacturing during World War II and has since grown its capabilities through targeted acquisitions and organic investments.

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