Kennedy Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in StandardAero, Inc. $SARO

Kennedy Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of StandardAero, Inc. (NYSE:SARO - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 981,533 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $28,150,000. StandardAero accounts for 0.6% of Kennedy Capital Management LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Kennedy Capital Management LLC owned about 0.29% of StandardAero at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of StandardAero in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of StandardAero by 418.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 138,268 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,682,000 after buying an additional 111,617 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of StandardAero in the first quarter valued at about $521,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of StandardAero in the first quarter valued at about $6,821,000. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC acquired a new stake in shares of StandardAero in the first quarter valued at about $12,343,000.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SARO shares. Wall Street Zen cut shares of StandardAero from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of StandardAero from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Zacks Research cut shares of StandardAero from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of StandardAero in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. They set a "buy" rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated an "outperform" rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of StandardAero in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, StandardAero presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $34.25.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on StandardAero

Insider Transactions at StandardAero

In related news, insider Lewis Prebble sold 1,141 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.36, for a total value of $31,217.76. Following the sale, the insider owned 3,006 shares of the company's stock, valued at $82,244.16. This trade represents a 27.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, COO Kimberly Ernzen sold 2,516 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.36, for a total transaction of $68,837.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 6,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $181,451.52. This trade represents a 27.50% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold 19,337 shares of company stock valued at $529,060 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.90% of the company's stock.

StandardAero Trading Up 3.7%

Shares of SARO stock opened at $26.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $8.95 billion, a PE ratio of 30.58 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.02. StandardAero, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.83 and a 1-year high of $34.48.

StandardAero (NYSE:SARO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.49 billion. StandardAero had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 12.36%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. StandardAero has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.400-1.500 EPS. On average, analysts predict that StandardAero, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

StandardAero Company Profile

StandardAero is a global aerospace maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) provider specializing in gas turbine engines, auxiliary power units (APUs), airframe components and oil & gas rotating equipment. The company offers a full suite of technical services including engine repair and overhaul, component repair, accessory maintenance, parts manufacturing and on-site field support. Its customer base spans commercial airlines, business and general aviation operators, regional carriers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and defense organizations.

With roots dating back to 1911, StandardAero has grown through strategic acquisitions and organic expansion to become one of the largest independent MRO providers in the industry.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SARO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for StandardAero, Inc. (NYSE:SARO - Free Report).

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