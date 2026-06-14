Kennedy Capital Management LLC Purchases 221,457 Shares of Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. $BWIN

Kennedy Capital Management LLC increased its position in Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWIN - Free Report) by 37.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 819,695 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 221,457 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC owned about 0.69% of Baldwin Insurance Group worth $19,697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Baldwin Insurance Group by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 7,543,813 shares of the company's stock valued at $181,278,000 after acquiring an additional 2,439,118 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Baldwin Insurance Group by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,851,874 shares of the company's stock valued at $164,651,000 after purchasing an additional 287,241 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Baldwin Insurance Group by 20.3% during the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,915,879 shares of the company's stock valued at $110,467,000 after purchasing an additional 659,433 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Baldwin Insurance Group by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,618,132 shares of the company's stock valued at $86,944,000 after purchasing an additional 472,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Baldwin Insurance Group by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,873,887 shares of the company's stock valued at $69,060,000 after purchasing an additional 579,936 shares during the last quarter. 77.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BWIN shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Baldwin Insurance Group from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Baldwin Insurance Group from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Baldwin Insurance Group from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Baldwin Insurance Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. They issued a "buy" rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James Financial raised shares of Baldwin Insurance Group from an "outperform" rating to a "strong-buy" rating and upped their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Baldwin Insurance Group currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $29.63.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Baldwin Insurance Group

Insider Transactions at Baldwin Insurance Group

In related news, major shareholder Elizabeth Krystyn sold 130,018 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.20, for a total value of $2,756,381.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 18.51% of the company's stock.

Baldwin Insurance Group Price Performance

BWIN opened at $18.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.16. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $21.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.20. Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.88 and a 52-week high of $45.16.

Baldwin Insurance Group (NASDAQ:BWIN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.01). Baldwin Insurance Group had a negative net margin of 2.80% and a positive return on equity of 12.35%. The business had revenue of $532.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $524.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. Baldwin Insurance Group's revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

Baldwin Insurance Group Profile

Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc NASDAQ: BWIN is a specialty insurance and surety firm that underwrites contract bonds, commercial insurance policies and related risk-management services. Its core offerings include contract and commercial surety, which provide performance and payment guarantees to obligees in construction, service and public-sector projects. In addition, the company delivers complementary commercial lines coverages designed to mitigate liability, property and workers' compensation exposures.

Through a network of regional agency offices primarily across the Midwestern United States, Baldwin Insurance Group serves contractors, developers, small and mid-sized businesses as well as municipal and public-sector clients.

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