Kennedy Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $ANIP

Kennedy Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP - Free Report) by 12.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 213,801 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company's stock after buying an additional 23,414 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.95% of ANI Pharmaceuticals worth $16,877,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ANIP. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $32,992,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 2,785.7% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 286,149 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company's stock worth $26,211,000 after buying an additional 276,233 shares in the last quarter. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $21,454,000. Rubric Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 354.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 257,669 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company's stock worth $16,813,000 after purchasing an additional 200,998 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 45.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 589,874 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company's stock worth $54,032,000 after purchasing an additional 185,172 shares during the period. 76.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Activity at ANI Pharmaceuticals

In other ANI Pharmaceuticals news, VP Meredith Cook sold 500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.16, for a total transaction of $39,080.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 78,390 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,126,962.40. The trade was a 0.63% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Thomas Haughey sold 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.88, for a total transaction of $161,760.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 38,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,144,452.64. This represents a 4.89% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 78,516 shares of company stock worth $6,154,976 in the last 90 days. 8.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Wall Street Zen raised shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, ANI Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $107.33.

View Our Latest Analysis on ANIP

ANI Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.0%

NASDAQ:ANIP opened at $81.68 on Friday. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $61.17 and a one year high of $99.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 3.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.68 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.42.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $237.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.63 million. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 27.51%. ANI Pharmaceuticals's revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.70 EPS. ANI Pharmaceuticals has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.190-9.690 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 8.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a United States–based specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the development, manufacturing and commercialization of generic and branded prescription drugs. The company operates as an end-to-end provider, offering services that range from active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) production and formulation development to finished dosage form manufacturing and packaging.

ANI's product portfolio encompasses injectable and oral therapies across several therapeutic areas, including endocrinology, oncology, pain management and respiratory care.

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