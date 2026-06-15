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Kennedy Capital Management LLC Sells 21,092 Shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. $ALSN

Written by MarketBeat
June 15, 2026
Allison Transmission logo with Auto/Tires/Trucks background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Kennedy Capital Management cut its Allison Transmission stake by 19.2% in the fourth quarter, selling 21,092 shares and leaving it with 88,582 shares valued at about $8.67 million.
  • Allison Transmission’s recent earnings beat expectations, reporting $2.57 EPS on revenue of $1.41 billion, while analysts now see an average target price of $120.29 and a consensus rating of “Hold.”
  • Insider activity and shareholder returns were notable as CFO Scott A. Mell sold 2,270 shares, and the company paid a quarterly dividend of $0.29 per share, or $1.16 annually, for a 1.0% yield.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Allison Transmission.

Kennedy Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN - Free Report) by 19.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,582 shares of the auto parts company's stock after selling 21,092 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC owned 0.11% of Allison Transmission worth $8,672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALSN. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Allison Transmission by 341.3% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 288,674 shares of the auto parts company's stock worth $27,617,000 after buying an additional 223,253 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Allison Transmission by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 214,907 shares of the auto parts company's stock worth $20,560,000 after buying an additional 11,542 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Allison Transmission by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,892 shares of the auto parts company's stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Allison Transmission by 441.5% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the auto parts company's stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Allison Transmission in the second quarter valued at about $6,111,000. 96.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ALSN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on Allison Transmission from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Allison Transmission from $127.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Allison Transmission from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Allison Transmission from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded Allison Transmission from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allison Transmission presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $120.29.

Get Our Latest Analysis on ALSN

Insider Buying and Selling at Allison Transmission

In other news, CFO Scott A. Mell sold 2,270 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $283,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 1,053 shares in the company, valued at $131,625. This trade represents a 68.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Allison Transmission Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of ALSN stock opened at $117.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $9.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.26, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.90. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.01 and a 1-year high of $137.62.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 37.50% and a net margin of 14.88%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 83.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.23 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 9.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allison Transmission Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th were given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 18th. Allison Transmission's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.04%.

About Allison Transmission

(Free Report)

Allison Transmission Holdings Inc is a global designer, manufacturer and seller of fully automatic transmissions and hybrid propulsion systems for commercial duty vehicles and off-highway equipment. The company's products are engineered to improve fuel efficiency, reduce emissions and enhance performance across a broad range of industries. Allison's core transmission portfolio serves applications such as on-highway trucks and buses, medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and military ground vehicles.

In addition to conventional automatic transmissions, Allison offers advanced hybrid systems that integrate electric motors with mechanical transmission components.

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Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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