Kenvue Inc. $KVUE Shares Purchased by ABN Amro Investment Solutions

ABN Amro Investment Solutions grew its stake in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE - Free Report) by 344.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 99,503 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 77,125 shares during the period. ABN Amro Investment Solutions' holdings in Kenvue were worth $1,716,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its stake in Kenvue by 705.2% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 1,554 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361 shares during the last quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Kenvue by 67.5% during the fourth quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,533 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Elyxium Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kenvue in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kenvue by 150.1% in the 3rd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,983 shares of the company's stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Kenvue by 82.4% during the fourth quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 2,273 shares of the company's stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.64% of the company's stock.

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Kenvue Trading Up 0.5%

KVUE opened at $17.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.98. Kenvue Inc. has a one year low of $14.02 and a one year high of $24.00. The company has a market cap of $33.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.64, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.55. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $17.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.42.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.84 billion. Kenvue had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 20.81%. The firm's revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kenvue Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be issued a $0.2075 dividend. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 13th. Kenvue's payout ratio is presently 97.65%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Argus raised Kenvue to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Zacks Research raised shares of Kenvue from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Kenvue from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Barclays cut their price objective on Kenvue from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Kenvue from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and twelve have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $19.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on KVUE

Insider Buying and Selling at Kenvue

In related news, General Counsel Matthew Orlando sold 38,491 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total value of $679,751.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.59% of the company's stock.

Kenvue Company Profile

Kenvue is a consumer health company that was established as a standalone, publicly traded business after separating from Johnson & Johnson. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol KVUE, Kenvue focuses on the development, manufacture, marketing and distribution of consumer health and personal care products across a range of categories including skin and beauty care, baby care, oral care, wound care and over‑the‑counter medicines.

The company owns and markets a portfolio of widely recognized consumer brands, including names familiar to global shoppers across retail and pharmacy channels.

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