Kenvue Inc. $KVUE Shares Sold by Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda

Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda decreased its position in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE - Free Report) by 97.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,000 shares of the company's stock after selling 1,944,000 shares during the period. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda's holdings in Kenvue were worth $965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kenvue by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 234,951,484 shares of the company's stock worth $4,052,913,000 after buying an additional 1,604,040 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Kenvue by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 118,865,134 shares of the company's stock worth $2,050,424,000 after buying an additional 4,063,257 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Kenvue by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 49,862,574 shares of the company's stock valued at $856,778,000 after acquiring an additional 371,322 shares during the period. Independent Franchise Partners LLP raised its stake in Kenvue by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 48,146,476 shares of the company's stock valued at $830,527,000 after acquiring an additional 17,343,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Kenvue during the 4th quarter valued at $756,862,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.64% of the company's stock.

Get Kenvue alerts: Sign Up

Kenvue Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE KVUE opened at $19.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $36.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.35, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.47. Kenvue Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.02 and a 1 year high of $22.87.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.84 billion. Kenvue had a return on equity of 20.81% and a net margin of 10.61%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kenvue Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th were given a $0.2075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.4%. Kenvue's payout ratio is 97.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Kenvue news, General Counsel Matthew Orlando sold 38,491 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total value of $679,751.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.59% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KVUE. Barclays decreased their price target on Kenvue from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Zacks Research cut shares of Kenvue from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Kenvue from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Kenvue from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Kenvue to a "buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, July 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and thirteen have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $19.50.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Kenvue

Kenvue Profile

Kenvue is a consumer health company that was established as a standalone, publicly traded business after separating from Johnson & Johnson. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol KVUE, Kenvue focuses on the development, manufacture, marketing and distribution of consumer health and personal care products across a range of categories including skin and beauty care, baby care, oral care, wound care and over‑the‑counter medicines.

The company owns and markets a portfolio of widely recognized consumer brands, including names familiar to global shoppers across retail and pharmacy channels.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KVUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Kenvue, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Kenvue wasn't on the list.

While Kenvue currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here