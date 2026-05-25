Kenvue Inc. $KVUE Shares Sold by Morningstar Investment Management LLC

Morningstar Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE - Free Report) by 79.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 174,656 shares of the company's stock after selling 694,829 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Management LLC's holdings in Kenvue were worth $3,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KVUE. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its holdings in Kenvue by 705.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 1,554 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361 shares during the last quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Kenvue by 67.5% in the 4th quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,533 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Elyxium Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Kenvue in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kenvue by 150.1% during the 3rd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,983 shares of the company's stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Kenvue by 82.4% during the 4th quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 2,273 shares of the company's stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.64% of the company's stock.

Get Kenvue alerts: Sign Up

Kenvue Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of Kenvue stock opened at $17.55 on Monday. Kenvue Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.02 and a 52-week high of $24.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $17.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.43. The firm has a market cap of $33.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.55.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.05. Kenvue had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 20.81%. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Kenvue Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.2075 per share. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 13th. Kenvue's dividend payout ratio is presently 97.65%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kenvue news, General Counsel Matthew Orlando sold 38,491 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total transaction of $679,751.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.59% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Kenvue from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Kenvue from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Argus upgraded shares of Kenvue to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Citigroup cut their target price on Kenvue from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Kenvue from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and twelve have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kenvue has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $19.33.

Get Our Latest Report on KVUE

Kenvue Company Profile

Kenvue is a consumer health company that was established as a standalone, publicly traded business after separating from Johnson & Johnson. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol KVUE, Kenvue focuses on the development, manufacture, marketing and distribution of consumer health and personal care products across a range of categories including skin and beauty care, baby care, oral care, wound care and over‑the‑counter medicines.

The company owns and markets a portfolio of widely recognized consumer brands, including names familiar to global shoppers across retail and pharmacy channels.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Kenvue, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Kenvue wasn't on the list.

While Kenvue currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here