Kepler Cheuvreux Suisse SA Acquires New Shares in Caterpillar Inc. $CAT

Kepler Cheuvreux Suisse SA acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 36,206 shares of the industrial products company's stock, valued at approximately $20,740,000. Caterpillar accounts for approximately 1.2% of Kepler Cheuvreux Suisse SA's investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CAT. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,385,185 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $26,572,681,000 after acquiring an additional 442,164 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 3,949.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,228,058 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $2,494,568,000 after acquiring an additional 5,098,964 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,553,930 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $1,695,757,000 after acquiring an additional 609,023 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,802,068 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $1,337,007,000 after acquiring an additional 58,993 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Amundi now owns 2,375,710 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $1,176,870,000 after acquiring an additional 464,036 shares during the period. 70.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Caterpillar news, CFO Andrew R. J. Bonfield sold 15,674 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $918.71, for a total value of $14,399,860.54. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 52,935 shares of the company's stock, valued at $48,631,913.85. This trade represents a 22.85% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 9,152 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $926.25, for a total transaction of $8,477,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 46,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,645,476.25. This trade represents a 16.58% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 75,734 shares of company stock worth $67,054,613. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Caterpillar Price Performance

Shares of Caterpillar stock opened at $896.14 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $412.75 billion, a PE ratio of 44.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.63. The business's 50-day moving average price is $755.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $664.91. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $323.31 and a 12 month high of $931.35.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $5.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.65 by $0.89. Caterpillar had a net margin of 13.33% and a return on equity of 48.21%. The company had revenue of $17.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.25 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 24.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, April 20th will be given a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 20th. Caterpillar's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.06%.

Trending Headlines about Caterpillar

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CAT shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Caterpillar from $960.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. HSBC upped their target price on Caterpillar from $850.00 to $1,100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Barclays upped their target price on Caterpillar from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $650.00 to $845.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $769.00 to $879.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $890.27.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CAT

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc is a global manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines and locomotives. The company's product portfolio includes earthmoving machines such as excavators, bulldozers, wheel loaders and off‑highway trucks, as well as a range of power generation products including generator sets and power systems for industrial and commercial use. Caterpillar serves customers across heavy construction, mining, energy, transportation and related industries with both equipment and integrated technology solutions.

In addition to manufacturing, Caterpillar provides a broad range of aftermarket parts and support services, including maintenance, repair, remanufacturing and fleet management tools.

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