Kepler Cheuvreux Suisse SA Boosts Stake in GE Aerospace $GE

Kepler Cheuvreux Suisse SA raised its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE - Free Report) by 855.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,262 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 57,533 shares during the quarter. GE Aerospace comprises about 1.1% of Kepler Cheuvreux Suisse SA's holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Kepler Cheuvreux Suisse SA's holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $19,795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. REAP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in GE Aerospace in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in GE Aerospace in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GE Aerospace in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. CGC Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace by 202.7% in the 3rd quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 112 shares of the company's stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of GE Aerospace in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GE. Zacks Research cut GE Aerospace from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $365.00 target price on shares of GE Aerospace in a report on Sunday, April 26th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of GE Aerospace from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Susquehanna restated a "positive" rating and set a $380.00 price target on shares of GE Aerospace in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on GE Aerospace from $375.00 to $387.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $349.89.

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GE Aerospace Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of GE Aerospace stock opened at $296.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.01. GE Aerospace has a 52-week low of $211.15 and a 52-week high of $348.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $309.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.36. The company's 50 day moving average price is $302.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $306.34.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $11.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $11.61 billion. GE Aerospace had a net margin of 17.86% and a return on equity of 37.99%. The business's revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.100-7.400 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that GE Aerospace will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

GE Aerospace News Summary

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GE Aerospace Company Profile

GE Aerospace NYSE: GE is the aerospace business of General Electric, focused on the design, manufacture and support of aircraft engines, integrated propulsion systems and related aftermarket services. The company serves commercial airlines, airframers, business and general aviation operators, and defense customers, providing propulsion solutions for a broad range of aircraft types from single‑aisle airliners to widebody and military platforms.

Its product portfolio includes a family of commercial and military jet engines as well as spare parts, components and systems engineering.

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