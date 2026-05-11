Kepler Cheuvreux Suisse SA Buys 26,932 Shares of Credicorp Ltd. $BAP

Kepler Cheuvreux Suisse SA boosted its position in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP - Free Report) by 74.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,243 shares of the bank's stock after acquiring an additional 26,932 shares during the period. Kepler Cheuvreux Suisse SA owned 0.08% of Credicorp worth $18,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its holdings in Credicorp by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 1,172 shares of the bank's stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd grew its stake in shares of Credicorp by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 6,418 shares of the bank's stock worth $1,842,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Credicorp by 2.5% in the third quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,781 shares of the bank's stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Credicorp by 1.8% in the third quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 2,849 shares of the bank's stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natural Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Credicorp by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Natural Investments LLC now owns 3,292 shares of the bank's stock worth $944,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.81% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

BAP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Credicorp from $293.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Credicorp from $318.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Research cut Credicorp from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Credicorp currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $315.60.

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Credicorp Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of NYSE BAP opened at $330.60 on Monday. Credicorp Ltd. has a 1 year low of $193.13 and a 1 year high of $380.20. The stock has a market cap of $31.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $334.47 and a 200 day moving average of $308.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 1st. The bank reported $5.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter. Credicorp had a net margin of 24.53% and a return on equity of 20.43%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Credicorp Ltd. will post 29.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Credicorp Profile

Credicorp Ltd. NYSE: BAP is a Lima-based financial services holding company that operates a diversified group of banking, insurance, and investment businesses. Established in the mid-1990s, Credicorp's principal subsidiaries include Banco de Crédito del Perú (BCP), Mibanco (microfinance), Credicorp Capital (investment banking and asset management) and Pacífico Seguros (insurance). The company serves retail, commercial and corporate clients and is one of the largest financial conglomerates in Peru.

Through Banco de Crédito del Perú and its retail network, Credicorp provides a full suite of banking products including deposit accounts, consumer and commercial loans, mortgages, payment and transaction services, and digital banking solutions.

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