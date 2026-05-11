Kepler Cheuvreux Suisse SA Cuts Holdings in Intuit Inc. $INTU

Kepler Cheuvreux Suisse SA decreased its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU - Free Report) by 10.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,086 shares of the software maker's stock after selling 3,481 shares during the period. Kepler Cheuvreux Suisse SA's holdings in Intuit were worth $19,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. increased its holdings in Intuit by 88.9% in the fourth quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 988 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intuit by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,575 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $1,044,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. ABN AMRO Bank N.V. increased its position in shares of Intuit by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. ABN AMRO Bank N.V. now owns 6,865 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $4,533,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Income Insurance Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $554,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Intuit by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 617 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.66% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Intuit

In other news, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.40, for a total value of $146,653.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 13,253 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,836,621.20. This represents a 2.45% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intuit Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU opened at $396.31 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $416.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $532.27. The stock has a market cap of $109.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.67, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.04. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $342.11 and a 52-week high of $813.70.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The software maker reported $4.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.53 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 24.23% and a net margin of 21.57%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.32 EPS. Intuit has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 12.450-12.510 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 22.980-23.180 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 17.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th were paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Intuit's dividend payout ratio is 31.09%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on INTU. Argus cut their price objective on Intuit from $780.00 to $580.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on Intuit from $850.00 to $600.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Intuit from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $575.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 6th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Intuit from $750.00 to $520.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Intuit from $624.00 to $550.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $636.10.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Intuit

About Intuit

Intuit Inc NASDAQ: INTU is a financial software company headquartered in Mountain View, California, that develops and sells cloud-based financial management and compliance products for individuals, small businesses, self-employed workers and accounting professionals. Founded in 1983 by Scott Cook and Tom Proulx, the company has grown from desktop tax and accounting software into a diversified provider of online financial tools. As of my latest update, Sasan Goodarzi serves as Chief Executive Officer.

Intuit's product portfolio includes QuickBooks, its flagship accounting and business-management platform that offers bookkeeping, payroll, payments and invoicing capabilities; TurboTax, a tax-preparation and filing service aimed at individual taxpayers; and Mint, a consumer personal-finance and budgeting app.

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