Kepler Cheuvreux Suisse SA Has $14.92 Million Stock Holdings in NetApp, Inc. $NTAP

Kepler Cheuvreux Suisse SA boosted its stake in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP - Free Report) by 35.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 139,316 shares of the data storage provider's stock after purchasing an additional 36,655 shares during the period. Kepler Cheuvreux Suisse SA owned 0.07% of NetApp worth $14,919,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in NetApp by 17.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,915,553 shares of the data storage provider's stock valued at $582,296,000 after buying an additional 718,409 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its stake in NetApp by 12.6% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,317,605 shares of the data storage provider's stock valued at $393,027,000 after buying an additional 370,405 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in NetApp by 1.0% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,903,077 shares of the data storage provider's stock valued at $343,899,000 after buying an additional 29,871 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in NetApp by 0.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,091,817 shares of the data storage provider's stock valued at $247,795,000 after buying an additional 13,195 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in NetApp by 71.6% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,849,218 shares of the data storage provider's stock valued at $219,058,000 after buying an additional 771,835 shares during the period. 92.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling at NetApp

In other news, EVP Elizabeth M. O'callahan sold 1,000 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.25, for a total value of $96,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 19,382 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,865,517.50. This trade represents a 4.91% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $300,370. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NTAP. Weiss Ratings lowered NetApp from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Wall Street Zen lowered NetApp from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Citigroup increased their target price on NetApp from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered NetApp from an "overweight" rating to a "neutral" rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on NetApp in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. They set a "buy" rating and a $128.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NetApp presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $122.64.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NTAP

NetApp Stock Performance

NASDAQ NTAP opened at $118.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. NetApp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.23 and a twelve month high of $126.66. The company has a market cap of $23.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.28. The business's fifty day moving average is $102.98 and its 200 day moving average is $106.38.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The data storage provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.05. NetApp had a return on equity of 118.11% and a net margin of 18.07%.The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.91 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. NetApp has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 2.210-2.310 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 7.920-8.020 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NetApp, Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NetApp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. NetApp's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.78%.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc NASDAQ: NTAP is a data management and storage company that delivers hybrid cloud data services for applications and data. Founded in 1992 as Network Appliance and rebranded as NetApp in 2008, the company is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California. NetApp's offering focuses on enabling organizations to store, manage, protect and move data across on-premises environments and major public clouds.

The company's product portfolio centers on the ONTAP data management software and a range of storage systems and services built around it.

See Also

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