Kepler Cheuvreux Suisse SA Has $27.69 Million Stock Holdings in Trane Technologies plc $TT

Kepler Cheuvreux Suisse SA decreased its stake in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT - Free Report) by 21.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,414 shares of the company's stock after selling 17,696 shares during the quarter. Trane Technologies comprises about 1.9% of Kepler Cheuvreux Suisse SA's portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Kepler Cheuvreux Suisse SA's holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $27,690,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. JPL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 192.6% during the 1st quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 79 shares of the company's stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 82.97% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Trane Technologies

In other news, insider Donald E. Simmons sold 4,593 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $2,296,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 3,819 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,909,500. This trade represents a 54.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 8,619 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $3,878,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 60,576 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $27,259,200. The trade was a 12.46% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BNP Paribas Exane initiated coverage on Trane Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $550.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Trane Technologies from $525.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Trane Technologies from $460.00 to $476.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Barclays increased their price target on Trane Technologies from $507.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Trane Technologies in a report on Monday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $509.12.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of TT stock opened at $477.76 on Friday. Trane Technologies plc has a 12-month low of $348.06 and a 12-month high of $505.87. The company has a market capitalization of $105.61 billion, a PE ratio of 36.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $470.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $440.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.81 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 35.55% and a net margin of 13.41%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.45 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 14.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Trane Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 4th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. Trane Technologies's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.48%.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies NYSE: TT is a global climate solutions company focused on heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) and transport refrigeration systems. The company develops, manufactures and sells a broad range of climate-control products under well-known brands, including commercial and residential HVAC equipment, building management systems and controls, and transport refrigeration units. Its product portfolio spans rooftop and packaged units, chillers, furnaces, air handlers, compressors, and related components designed for commercial buildings, industrial facilities, residences and transportation applications.

In addition to equipment, Trane Technologies provides lifecycle services that include installation, maintenance, parts, retrofit and aftermarket support, as well as digital and controls solutions for building performance and energy management.

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