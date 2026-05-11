Kepler Cheuvreux Suisse SA Has $28.54 Million Position in Lam Research Corporation $LRCX

Kepler Cheuvreux Suisse SA increased its stake in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX - Free Report) by 1,353.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 166,752 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after purchasing an additional 155,276 shares during the quarter. Lam Research makes up 1.7% of Kepler Cheuvreux Suisse SA's investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Kepler Cheuvreux Suisse SA's holdings in Lam Research were worth $28,535,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LRCX. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in Lam Research by 1,032.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 14,189 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 12,936 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LLP acquired a new position in Lam Research during the 1st quarter worth $239,000. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research during the 2nd quarter worth $253,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in Lam Research by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 100,528 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $9,785,000 after acquiring an additional 2,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osterweis Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Lam Research by 5,206.7% during the 2nd quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 796 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.61% of the company's stock.

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Lam Research Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX opened at $294.05 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $238.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $204.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $367.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.48, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.81. Lam Research Corporation has a one year low of $74.65 and a one year high of $297.99.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 66.21% and a net margin of 30.94%.Lam Research's revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. Lam Research has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.800 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Lam Research Corporation will post 5.67 EPS for the current year.

Lam Research News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Lam Research this week:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Neil J. Fernandes sold 18,170 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.14, for a total value of $4,635,893.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 66,129 shares of the company's stock, valued at $16,872,153.06. This represents a 21.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 50,057 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.03, for a total transaction of $11,214,269.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 1,081,705 shares of the company's stock, valued at $242,334,371.15. This trade represents a 4.42% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 120,066 shares of company stock valued at $27,953,242 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of Lam Research in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Lam Research from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Evercore upped their price target on Lam Research from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. KeyCorp reiterated a "sector weight" rating on shares of Lam Research in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $315.00 price target (up from $300.00) on shares of Lam Research in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Twenty-six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $285.94.

Get Our Latest Analysis on LRCX

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation NASDAQ: LRCX is a global supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Founded in 1980 by David K. Lam and headquartered in Fremont, California, the company develops and manufactures systems used in multiple stages of semiconductor device production, including thin film deposition, plasma etch, wafer cleaning and related process modules and automation.

Lam's product portfolio covers core process technologies employed by logic and memory manufacturers, with equipment designed to support advanced-node patterning, 3D NAND and other emerging device architectures.

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