Kepler Cheuvreux Suisse SA Sells 14,936 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. $ADP

Kepler Cheuvreux Suisse SA lowered its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP - Free Report) by 11.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,661 shares of the business services provider's stock after selling 14,936 shares during the quarter. Automatic Data Processing makes up approximately 1.6% of Kepler Cheuvreux Suisse SA's holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Kepler Cheuvreux Suisse SA's holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $23,904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Praxis Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Praxis Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,197 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $2,681,000 after acquiring an additional 2,538 shares in the last quarter. Revisor Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 5.5% in the first quarter. Revisor Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,856 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 15,150.0% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. now owns 915 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 20.8% during the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 60,970 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $12,388,000 after purchasing an additional 10,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lafayette Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 4.8% in the first quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. now owns 3,032 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. 80.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Automatic Data Processing Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADP opened at $242.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.84 billion, a PE ratio of 22.60 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1 year low of $188.16 and a 1 year high of $315.98. The firm's 50-day moving average is $219.94 and its 200-day moving average is $225.81.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.85 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 20.12% and a return on equity of 68.82%. Automatic Data Processing's revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.06 EPS. Automatic Data Processing has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.010-11.110 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 11.08 EPS for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th were issued a dividend of $1.70 per share. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. Automatic Data Processing's payout ratio is currently 63.43%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ADP shares. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $332.00 to $305.00 in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Argus decreased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $300.00 to $240.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $265.00 to $230.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $311.00 to $274.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $210.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $244.29.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ADP

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc (ADP) is a global provider of cloud-based human capital management (HCM) and payroll solutions. Founded in 1949 and headquartered in Roseland, New Jersey, ADP began as a payroll processing company and has evolved into a diversified provider of workforce management, HR, benefits administration, tax and compliance services, and analytics for employers of all sizes.

ADP's product portfolio includes payroll processing and tax filing, time and attendance systems, benefits administration, talent management, and HR outsourcing.

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