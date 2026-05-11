Kepler Cheuvreux Suisse SA Sells 44,015 Shares of O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. $ORLY

Kepler Cheuvreux Suisse SA lessened its position in shares of O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY - Free Report) by 55.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,012 shares of the specialty retailer's stock after selling 44,015 shares during the quarter. Kepler Cheuvreux Suisse SA's holdings in O'Reilly Automotive were worth $3,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of O'Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of O'Reilly Automotive during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Westfuller Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of O'Reilly Automotive during the third quarter valued at $32,000. United Community Bank lifted its stake in shares of O'Reilly Automotive by 75.0% during the third quarter. United Community Bank now owns 315 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Ares Financial Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of O'Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.00% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ORLY shares. DA Davidson upped their price target on O'Reilly Automotive from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $110.00 price target (up from $105.00) on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Truist Financial set a $108.00 price target on O'Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $115.00 target price (up from $110.00) on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $112.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on O'Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $92.96 on Monday. O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.77 and a 1-year high of $108.71. The business's 50-day moving average price is $92.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.38, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.58.

O'Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The specialty retailer reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. O'Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 263.22% and a net margin of 14.30%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $9.35 earnings per share. O'Reilly Automotive has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.150-3.250 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

O'Reilly Automotive Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc is a leading retailer and distributor in the automotive aftermarket, supplying parts, tools, supplies and accessories for both professional service providers and do‑it‑yourself (DIY) customers. The company's product assortment covers replacement parts, maintenance items, performance parts, collision components and shop equipment, complemented by diagnostic tools, batteries, chemicals and consumables. O'Reilly serves customers through company-operated retail stores, commercial sales programs for repair shops and maintenance fleets, and digital channels that support parts lookup, ordering and fulfillment.

The company operates a broad supply chain that includes regional distribution centers to support rapid replenishment of store inventory and commercial deliveries.

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