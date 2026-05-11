Kepler Cheuvreux Suisse SA Sells 82,324 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. $MSI

Kepler Cheuvreux Suisse SA decreased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI - Free Report) by 92.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,308 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock after selling 82,324 shares during the quarter. Kepler Cheuvreux Suisse SA's holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $2,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ABN AMRO Bank N.V. increased its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. ABN AMRO Bank N.V. now owns 140,585 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock valued at $53,713,000 after acquiring an additional 10,355 shares in the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC increased its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 2,380 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock valued at $912,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Midwest Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Midwest Trust Co now owns 546 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 51.4% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,869 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock valued at $3,016,000 after acquiring an additional 2,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 79 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.17% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MSI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $540.00 to $525.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Argus upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $495.00 to $506.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $470.00 price target on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $499.00 to $503.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $504.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Motorola Solutions

Insider Transactions at Motorola Solutions

In other news, CEO Cynthia Yazdi sold 7,000 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.01, for a total transaction of $3,297,070.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 9,529 shares in the company, valued at $4,488,254.29. The trade was a 42.35% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 28,435 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.95, for a total value of $13,590,508.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 90,721 shares in the company, valued at $43,360,101.95. The trade was a 23.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 129,069 shares of company stock worth $60,779,964 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.28% of the company's stock.

Motorola Solutions Price Performance

MSI opened at $384.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $63.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.93. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $450.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $416.98. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $359.36 and a 1 year high of $492.22.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 17.61% and a return on equity of 100.13%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.18 EPS. Motorola Solutions has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.820-3.880 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 16.870-16.990 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 15.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 20th were issued a dividend of $1.21 per share. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 20th. Motorola Solutions's payout ratio is currently 39.00%.

Motorola Solutions News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Motorola Solutions this week:

Positive Sentiment: Motorola Solutions beat first-quarter earnings and revenue estimates, with EPS of $3.37 and revenue of $2.71 billion, helped by strong demand in software, video security, and mission-critical communications. The company also reported record backlog and orders, reinforcing visibility into future revenue growth. Article Title

Motorola Solutions beat first-quarter earnings and revenue estimates, with EPS of $3.37 and revenue of $2.71 billion, helped by strong demand in software, video security, and mission-critical communications. The company also reported record backlog and orders, reinforcing visibility into future revenue growth. Positive Sentiment: Management raised full-year 2026 guidance, signaling continued robust demand. The company now expects FY 2026 EPS of $16.87-$16.99 and revenue of about $12.8 billion, both above consensus, which is typically supportive for the stock. Article Title

Management raised full-year 2026 guidance, signaling continued robust demand. The company now expects FY 2026 EPS of $16.87-$16.99 and revenue of about $12.8 billion, both above consensus, which is typically supportive for the stock. Positive Sentiment: Piper Sandler increased its price target on Motorola Solutions to $503 from $499 and reiterated an overweight rating, suggesting analysts remain bullish on the company’s earnings trajectory and business momentum. Article Title

Piper Sandler increased its price target on Motorola Solutions to $503 from $499 and reiterated an overweight rating, suggesting analysts remain bullish on the company’s earnings trajectory and business momentum. Neutral Sentiment: Several follow-up articles and transcript coverage centered on the quarter’s metrics and management commentary, but they do not add materially new information beyond the earnings release and guidance update. Article Title

Several follow-up articles and transcript coverage centered on the quarter’s metrics and management commentary, but they do not add materially new information beyond the earnings release and guidance update. Negative Sentiment: Despite the upbeat results, some investors may be taking profits after the stock’s strong prior performance and elevated valuation, especially since the shares had already rallied before the earnings release. Article Title

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc is a provider of mission-critical communications and analytics solutions for public safety and commercial customers. The company designs, manufactures and supports a range of communications equipment and software aimed at enabling first responders, government agencies and enterprises to coordinate and operate reliably in high-pressure environments. Its offerings emphasize secure, resilient connectivity and situational awareness for organizations that require dependable voice, data and video communications.

Product lines include land mobile radio (LMR) systems and handheld and vehicle-mounted radios used by police, fire and emergency medical services; broadband push-to-talk and LTE-based solutions; command-and-control center software for incident management and records; and video security and analytics systems.

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