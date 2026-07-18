Kera Capital Partners Inc. Lowers Stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited $BABA

Kera Capital Partners Inc. lessened its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA - Free Report) by 24.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,626 shares of the specialty retailer's stock after selling 6,349 shares during the period. Kera Capital Partners Inc.'s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $2,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BABA. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 16,420 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $2,407,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Highline Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 426 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,418 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,840 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,915 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.47% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BABA has been the subject of several research reports. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Alibaba Group from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. BNP Paribas Exane initiated coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $209.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $186.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $186.90.

Check Out Our Latest Report on BABA

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, President J. Michael Evans sold 720,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.95, for a total transaction of $68,364,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president directly owned 28,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,658,600. This represents a 96.26% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Hong Xu sold 175,054 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total value of $2,126,906.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 280,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,408,026.40. The trade was a 38.43% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold 920,303 shares of company stock valued at $70,796,370 over the last 90 days. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alibaba Group Stock Performance

Shares of Alibaba Group stock opened at $115.04 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a one year low of $91.99 and a one year high of $192.67. The company has a market cap of $276.18 billion, a PE ratio of 18.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.51.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 4.76%. The firm had revenue of $35.30 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 11th were issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a yield of 93.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 11th. Alibaba Group's dividend payout ratio is 16.91%.

Key Alibaba Group News

Here are the key news stories impacting Alibaba Group this week:

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited is a Chinese multinational conglomerate founded in 1999 in Hangzhou, China, by Jack Ma and a group of co‑founders. The company built its business around internet-based commerce and related services and has grown into one of the largest e-commerce and technology companies in the world. Alibaba completed a high‑profile initial public offering on the New York Stock Exchange in 2014.

The company operates a portfolio of online marketplaces and platforms serving different customer segments: Alibaba.com for global and domestic B2B trade, Taobao for consumer-to-consumer shopping, and Tmall for brand and retailer storefronts targeted at Chinese consumers.

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