Kera Capital Partners Inc. Makes New $1.17 Million Investment in Illinois Tool Works Inc. $ITW

Kera Capital Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,463 shares of the industrial products company's stock, valued at approximately $1,166,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ITW. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Illinois Tool Works by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,887,218 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $6,622,322,000 after purchasing an additional 189,229 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,596,511 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $3,122,535,000 after purchasing an additional 151,864 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,944,651 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $1,709,734,000 after purchasing an additional 184,301 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,636,392 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $1,141,948,000 after buying an additional 142,837 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,705,081 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $912,562,000 after buying an additional 54,519 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.77% of the company's stock.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts: Sign Up

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jennifer F. Scanlon purchased 806 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $247.99 per share, for a total transaction of $199,879.94. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 1,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $409,679.48. This trade represents a 95.27% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ITW. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $284.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Evercore dropped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $296.00 to $272.00 in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $276.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an "underperform" rating in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus price target of $271.92.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Stock Performance

Shares of ITW stock opened at $264.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.19. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52 week low of $238.82 and a 52 week high of $303.15. The company's 50 day moving average price is $258.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $263.43. The company has a market capitalization of $76.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.01.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.09. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.32% and a return on equity of 97.36%. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.38 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Illinois Tool Works has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.100-11.500 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 11.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.61 per share. This represents a $6.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. Illinois Tool Works's dividend payout ratio is 59.80%.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc (ITW) is a diversified industrial manufacturer that designs and produces a broad array of engineered products, consumables and related service solutions for industrial customers. Its offerings span engineered fastening systems, specialty components, industrial equipment, welding products, foodservice and packaging equipment, adhesives and polymer products, and test-and-measurement technologies. These products are used as critical inputs by customers across automotive, construction, electronics, foodservice, maintenance and other industrial end markets.

The company operates a decentralized business model in which independently managed businesses focus on niche product lines and close customer relationships.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Illinois Tool Works, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Illinois Tool Works wasn't on the list.

While Illinois Tool Works currently has a Reduce rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here