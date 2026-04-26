Kercheville Advisors LLC Purchases 2,615 Shares of Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Kercheville Advisors LLC increased its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Free Report) by 16.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,365 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock after buying an additional 2,615 shares during the quarter. Tesla accounts for 2.3% of Kercheville Advisors LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Kercheville Advisors LLC's holdings in Tesla were worth $8,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC lifted its position in Tesla by 0.4% in the third quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 6,558 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $2,916,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Equita Financial Network Inc. lifted its position in Tesla by 2.8% in the third quarter. Equita Financial Network Inc. now owns 855 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. VanderPol Investments L.L.C. lifted its position in Tesla by 2.2% in the third quarter. VanderPol Investments L.L.C. now owns 1,070 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Tesla by 0.3% in the third quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,577 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $3,814,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cloud Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Tesla by 1.1% in the third quarter. Cloud Capital Management LLC now owns 2,076 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $923,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $460.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $510.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Piper Sandler reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Tesla from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and eight have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tesla currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $398.45.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TSLA

Tesla News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Tesla this week:

Insider Activity at Tesla

In related news, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 25,809 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.33, for a total value of $9,273,947.97. Following the sale, the director directly owned 33,860 shares of the company's stock, valued at $12,166,913.80. This represents a 43.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,264 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.03, for a total value of $898,875.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 18,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,188,625.18. The trade was a 11.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 53,804 shares of company stock worth $20,865,598 over the last three months. Insiders own 19.90% of the company's stock.

Tesla Price Performance

TSLA opened at $376.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.04. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $259.63 and a 52-week high of $498.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 trillion, a PE ratio of 345.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 1.91. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $385.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $420.67.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 3.95%.The firm had revenue of $22.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $22.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc NASDAQ: TSLA is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company's stated mission is to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla's automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

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