Kercheville Advisors LLC Sells 67,283 Shares of Celsius Holdings Inc. $CELH

Kercheville Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Celsius Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH - Free Report) by 27.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 176,710 shares of the company's stock after selling 67,283 shares during the quarter. Celsius comprises about 2.0% of Kercheville Advisors LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Kercheville Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Celsius worth $6,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Celsius by 1,020.4% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 549 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Celsius during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Fideuram Asset Management Ireland dac bought a new stake in shares of Celsius during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Celsius by 52.7% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 916 shares of the company's stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Finally, Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in Celsius in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors own 60.95% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on CELH shares. BNP Paribas Exane reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $57.00 target price (down from $70.00) on shares of Celsius in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Celsius from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Roth Mkm restated a "buy" rating on shares of Celsius in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Rothschild & Co Redburn initiated coverage on Celsius in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Celsius from an "underperform" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 27th. Twenty-one equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $63.15.

View Our Latest Analysis on CELH

Insider Activity at Celsius

In related news, Director Hal Kravitz bought 8,400 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.73 per share, for a total transaction of $249,732.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 227,158 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,753,407.34. This represents a 3.84% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John Fieldly purchased 8,475 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.36 per share, with a total value of $248,826.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 937,540 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $27,526,174.40. This trade represents a 0.91% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Company insiders own 2.33% of the company's stock.

Celsius Stock Down 3.3%

Shares of Celsius stock opened at $28.16 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.51. Celsius Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.47 and a 1 year high of $66.74.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.12. Celsius had a return on equity of 37.95% and a net margin of 5.85%.The business had revenue of $782.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $763.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. Celsius's revenue for the quarter was up 137.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Celsius Holdings Inc. will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

Celsius Profile

Celsius Holdings, Inc is an American beverage company known for its line of fitness and energy drinks formulated to support active lifestyles. The company's flagship product, the Celsius® brand, features beverages enhanced with ingredients such as green tea extract, guarana seed extract and essential vitamins, positioned as a functional alternative to traditional energy drinks. These products are designed to deliver a blend of ingredients that support metabolism and sustained energy without high sugar content or artificial preservatives.

In addition to its core carbonated drink portfolio, Celsius has expanded its offerings to include powder mixes and non-carbonated ready-to-drink variants, catering to consumer preferences around taste, convenience and nutritional needs.

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