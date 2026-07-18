Kesler Norman & Wride LLC Has $4.67 Million Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD - Free Report) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,932 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares during the period. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC's holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $4,665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMD. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 6,228.8% during the 4th quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 308,021 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $65,966,000 after purchasing an additional 303,154 shares during the period. Boomfish Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,193,000. Williamson Legacy Group LLC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,118,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 32,827 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $7,030,000 after buying an additional 2,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,523,000. 71.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.69, for a total value of $57,586,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,896,899 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,334,572,400.31. The trade was a 4.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 24,376 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.39, for a total transaction of $10,832,450.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 105,222 shares of the company's stock, valued at $46,759,604.58. This trade represents a 18.81% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 341,630 shares of company stock worth $152,147,456 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company's stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMD opened at $495.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $808.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 162.54, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 2.47. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $149.22 and a one year high of $584.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $503.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $329.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $10.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.90 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The business's revenue was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 6.26 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Advanced Micro Devices this week:

Positive Sentiment: Wall Street remains constructive on AMD, with KeyCorp reiterating an Overweight rating and a $725 price target , while other firms like Erste Group also raised forward earnings estimates. This supports the view that AMD’s longer-term AI and data-center growth story remains intact. AMD analyst and earnings estimates

Wall Street remains constructive on AMD, with KeyCorp reiterating an rating and a , while other firms like Erste Group also raised forward earnings estimates. This supports the view that AMD’s longer-term AI and data-center growth story remains intact. Positive Sentiment: Investors are looking ahead to AMD’s Advancing AI 2026 event next week, where analysts expect new AI products, customer wins, and potentially major partnership news. Some reports say the event could include updates that improve sentiment around AMD’s AI opportunity and competitive position versus Nvidia. AMD Advancing AI event article

Investors are looking ahead to AMD’s next week, where analysts expect new AI products, customer wins, and potentially major partnership news. Some reports say the event could include updates that improve sentiment around AMD’s AI opportunity and competitive position versus Nvidia. Neutral Sentiment: AMD’s recent quarter showed strong fundamentals, with revenue up 37.8% year over year to about $10.3 billion . That provides a supportive backdrop, but it has not been enough to offset the market’s current risk-off mood toward chip stocks. AMD quarterly revenue background

AMD’s recent quarter showed strong fundamentals, with revenue up year over year to about . That provides a supportive backdrop, but it has not been enough to offset the market’s current risk-off mood toward chip stocks. Negative Sentiment: Sentiment was also hurt by a report that Chief Technology Officer Mark Papermaster sold 6,000 shares , adding to an already heavy pattern of insider selling. Over the past six months, AMD insiders have made 100 open-market sales and no purchases , which can make some investors cautious. AMD insider sale article

Sentiment was also hurt by a report that , adding to an already heavy pattern of insider selling. Over the past six months, AMD insiders have made , which can make some investors cautious. Negative Sentiment: Broader market coverage described AMD as part of a semiconductor rout, with traders taking profits after a strong run in AI stocks. That rotation is the main reason AMD shares are weaker today, even though the company’s long-term AI narrative remains intact. Chipmaker rout article

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, July 12th. Barclays cut shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an "overweight" rating to an "underweight" rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. UBS Group restated a "buy" rating and issued a $700.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have given a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $468.65.

Get Our Latest Analysis on AMD

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc NASDAQ: AMD is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company's product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

Further Reading

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