Kesler Norman & Wride LLC Invests $569,000 in Qualcomm Incorporated $QCOM

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,326 shares of the wireless technology company's stock, valued at approximately $569,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Richardson Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Qualcomm by 90.9% in the fourth quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 168 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Torren Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qualcomm during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc increased its position in shares of Qualcomm by 113.5% during the fourth quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 190 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Board of the Pension Protection Fund acquired a new position in shares of Qualcomm during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Nvest Wealth Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Qualcomm during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Qualcomm News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Qualcomm this week:

Qualcomm Price Performance

Shares of QCOM opened at $250.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $263.51 billion, a PE ratio of 27.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 29.83 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Qualcomm Incorporated has a 1-year low of $121.99 and a 1-year high of $259.92. The company's fifty day moving average price is $172.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.55.

Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The wireless technology company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.09. Qualcomm had a net margin of 22.31% and a return on equity of 42.11%. The company had revenue of $10.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.85 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Qualcomm has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.100-2.300 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Qualcomm Incorporated will post 7.99 EPS for the current year.

Qualcomm announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, March 17th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the wireless technology company to purchase up to 14.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company's leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Qualcomm Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be issued a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This is a positive change from Qualcomm's previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. Qualcomm's dividend payout ratio is currently 38.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Qualcomm

In other Qualcomm news, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 197,568 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $35,562,240. This represents a 4.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CAO Patricia Y. Grech sold 829 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.77, for a total transaction of $167,267.33. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 19,306 shares of company stock valued at $3,435,583 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore set a $179.00 price target on Qualcomm in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Qualcomm in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on Qualcomm from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup upped their price target on Qualcomm from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price target on Qualcomm from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have given a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Qualcomm has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $181.79.

View Our Latest Analysis on QCOM

About Qualcomm

Qualcomm Incorporated is a global semiconductor and telecommunications equipment company headquartered in San Diego, California. Founded in 1985, the company is known for its development of wireless technologies and for playing a central role in the evolution of digital cellular standards, including CDMA and subsequent generations of mobile standards. Qualcomm’s business combines the design and sale of semiconductor products with a patent licensing program for wireless technologies and related intellectual property.

The company’s product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) platforms marketed under the Snapdragon brand, cellular modem and RF front-end components, connectivity solutions for Wi‑Fi and Bluetooth, and processors and platforms aimed at automotive, IoT, networking and edge-computing applications.

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