Kesler Norman & Wride LLC Makes New Investment in eBay Inc. $EBAY

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC purchased a new stake in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,681 shares of the e-commerce company's stock, valued at approximately $843,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBAY. AXQ Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of eBay during the 4th quarter worth $1,635,000. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in eBay by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,343 shares of the e-commerce company's stock valued at $901,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in shares of eBay by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 21,398 shares of the e-commerce company's stock worth $1,864,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of eBay by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 13,311 shares of the e-commerce company's stock valued at $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of eBay by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,493 shares of the e-commerce company's stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.48% of the company's stock.

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Key eBay News

Here are the key news stories impacting eBay this week:

Positive Sentiment: eBay is drawing takeover/speculation attention after reports that GameStop now owns nearly 8% of the company, which can sometimes lift shares on the prospect of a strategic bid or other value-unlocking action. Article Title

eBay is drawing takeover/speculation attention after reports that GameStop now owns nearly 8% of the company, which can sometimes lift shares on the prospect of a strategic bid or other value-unlocking action. Neutral Sentiment: eBay also had a presence at the dbAccess Global Consumer Conference, but no major new operational update was highlighted in the headline, so the market impact looks limited. Article Title

eBay also had a presence at the dbAccess Global Consumer Conference, but no major new operational update was highlighted in the headline, so the market impact looks limited. Negative Sentiment: The bigger takeaway for investors is uncertainty: GameStop’s repeated stake-building, combined with reports that an earlier approach was rejected, raises the possibility of friction, disruption, or activism around eBay rather than a clean strategic premium. Article Title

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on EBAY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of eBay from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Susquehanna raised their price target on eBay from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on eBay from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group raised their target price on eBay from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on eBay from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $107.84.

Get Our Latest Analysis on EBAY

eBay Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EBAY opened at $108.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.68, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.18. eBay Inc. has a one year low of $72.84 and a one year high of $119.31.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.08. eBay had a net margin of 17.58% and a return on equity of 46.11%. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. eBay has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.090-1.140 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

eBay Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. eBay's payout ratio is currently 28.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Jamie Iannone sold 21,000 shares of eBay stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.37, for a total value of $2,044,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 352,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,337,822.61. The trade was a 5.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, SVP Jordan Douglas Bradle Sweetnam sold 12,978 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.44, for a total value of $1,199,686.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 42,948 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,970,113.12. This trade represents a 23.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 136,953 shares of company stock valued at $14,139,444. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About eBay

eBay Inc is a global e-commerce company that operates an online marketplace connecting individual consumers and businesses for the sale and purchase of new, used and collectible goods. Founded in 1995 by Pierre Omidyar and headquartered in San Jose, California, eBay grew from its early auction-style site into a diversified platform offering both auction-format listings and fixed-price "Buy It Now" transactions. The company completed an initial public offering in the late 1990s and has since evolved its platform and services to support a broad range of product categories and buyer preferences.

The company's core business centers on its marketplace platform, which provides listing, search and transaction capabilities for millions of items across consumer goods, electronics, fashion, collectibles and more.

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