Kestra Advisory Services LLC Acquires 19,232 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. $LNG

Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG - Free Report) by 80.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,193 shares of the energy company's stock after buying an additional 19,232 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC's holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $12,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $731,774,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 555.0% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 810,138 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $157,483,000 after purchasing an additional 686,459 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 518.8% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 577,533 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $112,267,000 after purchasing an additional 484,198 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,219,557 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $4,124,870,000 after purchasing an additional 414,022 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 3,902.4% in the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 389,676 shares of the energy company's stock worth $75,749,000 after buying an additional 379,940 shares in the last quarter. 87.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Cheniere Energy Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of LNG opened at $258.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $54.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.53 and a beta of -0.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $241.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $237.37. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $186.20 and a 52-week high of $300.89.

Cheniere Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th were issued a $0.555 dividend. This represents a $2.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 11th. Cheniere Energy's payout ratio is currently 36.51%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Cheniere Energy from a "buy (b)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Scotiabank reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $297.71.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Cheniere Energy this week:

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc is a U.S.-based energy company that develops, owns and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) infrastructure and markets LNG to global customers. The company's core activities include natural gas liquefaction, long‑term and short‑term LNG sales and marketing, and the associated midstream services required to move gas from production basins to international markets. Cheniere focuses on converting domestic natural gas into LNG for export, providing a bridge between North American supply and overseas demand.

Cheniere's principal operating assets are large-scale LNG export terminals located on the U.S.

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