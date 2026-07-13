Kestra Advisory Services LLC Boosts Holdings in Vistra Corp. $VST

Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST - Free Report) by 132.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,117 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 52,529 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC's holdings in Vistra were worth $13,848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Vistra by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,588,784 shares of the company's stock worth $6,709,519,000 after buying an additional 390,157 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Vistra by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,474,869 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,657,891,000 after acquiring an additional 432,028 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vistra by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,965,648 shares of the company's stock worth $1,441,112,000 after acquiring an additional 97,424 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vistra in the fourth quarter worth approximately $746,729,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Vistra by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,572,642 shares of the company's stock valued at $895,872,000 after purchasing an additional 35,258 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.88% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at Vistra

In other news, Director Paul M. Barbas sold 244 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total value of $37,332.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 53,006 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,109,918. The trade was a 0.46% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director John R. Sult sold 6,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $1,105,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 70,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,021,380. This represents a 8.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 41,588 shares of company stock valued at $6,739,227 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on VST shares. Raymond James Financial set a $208.00 price objective on Vistra in a report on Monday, April 27th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Vistra from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Vistra from $253.00 to $230.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Vistra in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Vistra in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Vistra presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $230.31.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Vistra

Vistra Stock Performance

NYSE:VST opened at $159.05 on Monday. The company's 50-day moving average is $154.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.57. Vistra Corp. has a 1-year low of $132.66 and a 1-year high of $219.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.51, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.40.

Vistra (NYSE:VST - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.32 by $1.55. Vistra had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 105.64%. The business had revenue of $5.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.22 billion. Analysts forecast that Vistra Corp. will post 9.52 EPS for the current year.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.229 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 22nd. This is a positive change from Vistra's previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Vistra's dividend payout ratio is 15.41%.

About Vistra

Vistra NYSE: VST is an integrated power company that develops, owns and operates electricity generation and retail businesses in the United States. The company's operations span wholesale power production—through a diversified fleet of thermal and lower‑carbon generation assets—and retail electricity supply to residential, commercial and industrial customers. Vistra serves organized wholesale markets and competitive retail markets, with a notable presence in Texas and other regional U.S. power markets.

Vistra's core activities include the ownership and operation of generation facilities, the commercial dispatch and optimization of those assets into wholesale markets, and the sale of electricity and related services to end-use customers through its retail brands.

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