Kestra Advisory Services LLC Boosts Position in Annaly Capital Management Inc $NLY

Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management Inc (NYSE:NLY - Free Report) by 76.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 285,616 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after buying an additional 124,159 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC's holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $6,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NLY. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,613,639 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $1,422,401,000 after acquiring an additional 3,024,564 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,425,278 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $608,994,000 after purchasing an additional 2,053,451 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,401,487 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $411,031,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503,559 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Annaly Capital Management in the fourth quarter worth approximately $162,477,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,977,329 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $156,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751,509 shares during the period. 51.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NLY alerts: Sign Up

Annaly Capital Management Trading Up 2.2%

NLY opened at $23.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.78, a PEG ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 1.16. Annaly Capital Management Inc has a 12 month low of $19.39 and a 12 month high of $24.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.46.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $341.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $595.27 million. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 15.92% and a net margin of 34.33%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Annaly Capital Management Inc will post 3 EPS for the current year.

Annaly Capital Management Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. This is an increase from Annaly Capital Management's previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Annaly Capital Management's payout ratio is presently 101.35%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Annaly Capital Management from $24.50 to $25.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. BTIG Research set a $24.00 price target on Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Friday. JonesTrading reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group reissued a "neutral" rating and set a $23.00 target price (up from $22.50) on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Friday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $24.44.

Get Our Latest Analysis on NLY

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in generating income through investment in mortgage-related assets. The company's core business activities include the acquisition, financing, and management of a diversified portfolio of agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and other real estate debt instruments. Annaly seeks to profit from the spread between the interest earned on its mortgage investments and its cost of funds, as well as from capital gains realized through active portfolio management.

Founded in 1997 and headquartered in New York City, Annaly has grown to become one of the largest mortgage REITs in the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Annaly Capital Management Inc (NYSE:NLY - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Annaly Capital Management, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Annaly Capital Management wasn't on the list.

While Annaly Capital Management currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here