Kestra Advisory Services LLC Boosts Stake in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. $OHI

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI - Free Report) by 116.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 168,115 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after buying an additional 90,581 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Omega Healthcare Investors worth $7,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of OHI. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 144,339 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $5,496,000 after buying an additional 32,798 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth lifted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 19,862 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $756,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the 2nd quarter valued at about $257,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 29,398 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 193,099 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $7,077,000 after acquiring an additional 47,649 shares during the last quarter. 65.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get OHI alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. They set an "underweight" rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup restated a "market perform" rating on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Monday, June 15th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a "market perform" rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Omega Healthcare Investors has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $48.50.

View Our Latest Research Report on OHI

Omega Healthcare Investors Price Performance

NYSE OHI opened at $48.30 on Wednesday. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.58 and a 52 week high of $50.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.33, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 5.32, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.13.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $322.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $264.07 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 51.14%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. Omega Healthcare Investors has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.190-3.250 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Omega Healthcare Investors Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 4th were paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 4th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.5%. Omega Healthcare Investors's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 129.47%.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the ownership and management of healthcare-related facilities. The company's core business involves acquiring and leasing long-term care properties, including skilled nursing facilities and assisted living communities, under net lease agreements. Its portfolio is designed to provide stable, inflation-protected cash flows from operators responsible for day-to-day property management.

Founded in 1992 and headquartered in Hunt Valley, Maryland, Omega Healthcare Investors has grown its holdings to encompass hundreds of facilities across the United States, with a smaller presence in select international markets.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Omega Healthcare Investors, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Omega Healthcare Investors wasn't on the list.

While Omega Healthcare Investors currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here