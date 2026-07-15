Kestra Advisory Services LLC Boosts Stake in Pan American Silver Corp. $PAAS

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS - Free Report) TSE: PAAS by 72.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,138 shares of the basic materials company's stock after purchasing an additional 51,769 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC's holdings in Pan American Silver were worth $6,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 38.7% during the 3rd quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 14,462,912 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $560,149,000 after buying an additional 4,037,311 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Pan American Silver by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,465,779 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $905,513,000 after acquiring an additional 274,168 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its position in Pan American Silver by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,225,237 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $115,290,000 after acquiring an additional 69,985 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in Pan American Silver by 12.3% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 641,220 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $24,851,000 after acquiring an additional 70,219 shares during the period. Finally, Elevatus Welath Management acquired a new position in Pan American Silver during the fourth quarter worth $3,371,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.43% of the company's stock.

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Pan American Silver Trading Up 2.1%

Shares of PAAS opened at $43.59 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Pan American Silver Corp. has a 12-month low of $26.76 and a 12-month high of $69.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.72.

Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS - Get Free Report) TSE: PAAS last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.03. Pan American Silver had a net margin of 31.66% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. Pan American Silver's revenue was up 49.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

Pan American Silver Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 19th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 19th. Pan American Silver's payout ratio is 23.15%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Research lowered shares of Pan American Silver from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Wall Street Zen cut Pan American Silver from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Sunday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Pan American Silver from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Scotiabank restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Pan American Silver in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Pan American Silver in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pan American Silver presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $70.43.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PAAS

Pan American Silver Company Profile

Pan American Silver Corp. NYSE: PAAS is a Vancouver-based mining company and one of the world’s largest primary silver producers. The company’s core activities encompass the exploration, development, extraction and processing of silver, with significant by-product production of gold, zinc and lead. Pan American Silver maintains a vertically integrated operating model, covering the full mining value chain from resource discovery through to refined metal production.

With a geographic footprint concentrated across the Americas, Pan American Silver operates multiple mines in Mexico, Peru, Argentina and Bolivia, and is advancing several development and exploration projects in Chile and Ecuador.

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